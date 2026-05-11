Divine gets candid about shooting with Mouni Roy in Singapore: ‘Saucy needed a city with personality’

Divine, born as Vivian Wilson Fernandes, is a popular Indian hip-hop artist and songwriter. His recent collaboration with Mouni Roy for a music video took him to Singapore, which served as the vibrant backdrop for the project and inspired several memorable moments during the shoot. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divine shares his experience shooting with the actor at this iconic location.

Divine gets candid on shooting in Singapore with Mouni Roy.(Divine)

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Any behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot that fans would love to know about?

Divine said, “We were shooting all over Singapore. Haji Lane, the Helix Bridge, Marina Bay, and a helipad at the Swissôtel. The team was moving fast, location to location, and the city had a great energy that fed into everything.” “Honestly, when you're shooting in a place like that with a team that's locked in, the moments just happen on their own,” said Divine.

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When you're shooting in a place like that with a team that's locked in, the moments just happen on their own. (Divine)

{{^usCountry}} How was your experience collaborating with Mouni Roy on Saucy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How was your experience collaborating with Mouni Roy on Saucy? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On talking about his collaboration with Mouni Roy, Divine said, “It was a great collaboration. Mouni brought her own energy to the song and to the visual, and that's what made it work. When you're picking someone for a video like this, you want them to add something that wasn't there before. She did that for sure.” What made her the right fit for the track's vibe and visual storytelling? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On talking about his collaboration with Mouni Roy, Divine said, “It was a great collaboration. Mouni brought her own energy to the song and to the visual, and that's what made it work. When you're picking someone for a video like this, you want them to add something that wasn't there before. She did that for sure.” What made her the right fit for the track's vibe and visual storytelling? {{/usCountry}}

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“Saucy is a confident track. It's playful, it's got swagger, and you need someone on camera who can carry that,” said Divine. “Mouni has that natural presence, the kind of star quality that fits the mood of the song. She wasn't just a feature; she became part of how the video tells the story,” added the rapper.

Your latest track Saucy has a strong visual vibe. What made Singapore the perfect backdrop for it?

“Singapore just made sense for Saucy. The city has its own energy, fast-moving, full of personality, and that matched what we were going for with the track,” Divine told HT Lifestyle. "From the skyline to the streets to the nightlife, it feels alive in a way that translates well on camera. He further added that it became more than a backdrop for sure. The video shows off some of the coolest parts of the city, and I feel that’s something young travellers will connect with,” shared Divine.

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What was your first impression of Singapore while shooting there?

Divine shared ,"Last time I was here was for F1, so I got used to the high speed and nightlife side of it. But coming back for the shoot, I saw a different side." “The heritage districts, the street art, the quieter pockets, there’s a lot more to this city than the skyline. It feels modern but also rooted, and that came through more the more we explored,” said Divine.

Was there a particular location in Singapore that stood out to you the most? Why?

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Divine highlighted,"The helipad at Swissôtel Stamford had a great view. Haji Lane brought a ton of character with the murals and small stores. People’s Park Complex had great architecture and energy in the place." “Marina Barrage gave us those wide skyline shots, and the gardens at The Fullerton showed a quieter side. Helix Bridge at night has a vibe, and then Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum are iconic. Each spot brought something different,” added Divine.

How did the city’s energy influence the mood or storytelling of Saucy?

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“The city’s energy played a great part in the whole video for sure. The way Singapore shifts from day to night, from heritage streets to modern landmarks, flows naturally into how Saucy plays out visually. The city guided the mood, and Singapore is a big part of how the video comes to life,” said Divine.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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