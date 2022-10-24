Diwali home decor: Eco-friendly ways to give your home a facelift this Deepawali

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is here and the excitement to declutter and decorate our homes fills us with enthusiasm but while giving homes a facelift is a part of Indian traditions during this festival of lights, thinking of sustainability and going eco-friendly is equally important. Especially after Covid-19, the responsibility to be more conscious of our surroundings and environment has grown manifolds, and we must ensure to take a sustainable route while decorating our homes this Diwali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saket Jain, Business Head at Fenesta Building Systems, asserted, “One of the best ways to go green is by decorating your homes with eco-friendly products. The concept of sustainability is largely defined by ‘efficiency’ and to ensure this, you should pick up products that are either recycled or upcycled and are manufactured with environmentally friendly processes.” He suggested some eco-friendly ways to give your home a facelift this Deepawali -

1. Focus on the material: Without any doubt, the material you use for décor is the key to staying eco-friendly. Look for lights, lamps, wall hangings, furniture etc. that are made of jute, bamboo or cane. Bamboo, in particular, is malleable and easy to shape therefore, it can be used to make a variety of products including serving trays and thalis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jute is widely accepted in making bags and has become a style statement with time. Along with bags, you can look for rugs, mats, chair swings, wall hangings etc. that are made of jute. They give a very classy and earthy look to the overall décor while being environmentally safe. When opting for new pillows, curtains and upholsteries, ensure to go for those that are made of pure cotton and easily recyclable.

Similarly, for your home’s façade, giving a new makeover to your windows and doors is a vital aspect of home renovation. This Diwali, opt for environment-friendly materials like uPVC and aluminum to amplify the overall look of your interior space. These are gaining popularity in the fenestration market due to their sustainability and recyclability, apart from the added benefits they have over traditional materials like wood or steel. These days, brands manufacture 100 per cent lead-free uPVC profiles and incorporate environment-friendly manufacturing processes during the production process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to factors like high durability, versatility and robustness, uPVC and aluminum prove to be extremely high-value options and last for years. They also provide excellent sealing keeping environmental pollutants like sound, dust and smoke out of the interior, thereby reducing the health hazards and improving the environmental quality within.

2. Repurpose and Upcycle: While buying products that are sustainable is always an option, reusing, recycling and upcycling products is equally important. For instance, you can buy second-hand furniture or give your existing furniture a makeover.

If you love pottery or want to experiment with learning it, you can make your own diyas, create idols, incense stick holders etc., using clay. This is one of the best ways to de-stress, be creative and add new decorative items to your place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make a conscious choice of using biodegradable items flowers or clay-based decorative items and give a green touch to your house. You can also create your own eco-friendly wallpapers by using handwoven fabrics or plant fibers.