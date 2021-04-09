Do yourself a flavour: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Ramani’s grandchildren, Samyukta and Abhimanyu, came to visit one day. They watched a film together and had a hearty lunch. Then: “Take us to the ice-cream parlour, grandma!” they pleaded.
Ramani liked to string them along, pretending there was no time or that they had been naughty... but in truth, she loved ice-cream too, and they knew she would take them eventually. They strolled over and all three had themselves a treat.
With the clues below, can you tell who had chocolate ice-cream, who mango and who vanilla?
* Raisins were the topping on the serving that came in a cup.
* The slice of ice-cream wasn’t vanilla.
* Ramani never has toppings.
* Samyukta asked for cashews as a topping.
* At this parlour, mango ice-cream is always served in a cone.
* One of the kids had the slice.
Scroll down for the answer.
.
.
.
.
.
Answer:
Samyukta had chocolate. Ramani had mango. Abhimanyu had vanilla.