IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Do yourself a flavour: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Do yourself a flavour: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Ramani and the grandkids are going out for ice-cream. Can you sort the toppings and servings to tell who ate what?
READ FULL STORY
By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:13 PM IST

Ramani’s grandchildren, Samyukta and Abhimanyu, came to visit one day. They watched a film together and had a hearty lunch. Then: “Take us to the ice-cream parlour, grandma!” they pleaded.

Ramani liked to string them along, pretending there was no time or that they had been naughty... but in truth, she loved ice-cream too, and they knew she would take them eventually. They strolled over and all three had themselves a treat.

With the clues below, can you tell who had chocolate ice-cream, who mango and who vanilla?

* Raisins were the topping on the serving that came in a cup.

* The slice of ice-cream wasn’t vanilla.

* Ramani never has toppings.

* Samyukta asked for cashews as a topping.

* At this parlour, mango ice-cream is always served in a cone.

* One of the kids had the slice.

Scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer:

Samyukta had chocolate. Ramani had mango. Abhimanyu had vanilla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP