Do yourself a flavour: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

Ramani’s grandchildren, Samyukta and Abhimanyu, came to visit one day. They watched a film together and had a hearty lunch. Then: “Take us to the ice-cream parlour, grandma!” they pleaded.

Ramani liked to string them along, pretending there was no time or that they had been naughty... but in truth, she loved ice-cream too, and they knew she would take them eventually. They strolled over and all three had themselves a treat.

With the clues below, can you tell who had chocolate ice-cream, who mango and who vanilla?

* Raisins were the topping on the serving that came in a cup.

* The slice of ice-cream wasn’t vanilla.

* Ramani never has toppings.

* Samyukta asked for cashews as a topping.

* At this parlour, mango ice-cream is always served in a cone.

* One of the kids had the slice.

Scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer:

Samyukta had chocolate. Ramani had mango. Abhimanyu had vanilla.