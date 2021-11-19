Dominating the cheeseboard: Mausam Jotwani Narang

India hit two sharp notes at the World Cheese Awards this year. The country won its first rating, a silver, for a brown peda-like savoury cheese made by a creamery in Mumbai. And an Indian was, for the first time, part of the 250-strong panel of international judges.

For the world’s largest milk producer — India accounts for 22% of global production — these accolades seem both obvious and unusual. We’ve got milk, sure. But cheese? India is not in even in the top 90 when it comes to production, even trails Saudi Arabia, Montenegro and Panama. Artisanal cheeses are a thin sliver of this market. No one looks to India for anything other than paneer.

So last month, when Mausam Jotwani Narang, 35, dispatched one of her creations to Spain, this year’s venue for the World Cheese Awards, she wasn’t expecting much. “There was so much documentation involved, I just stopped tracking the package after a while,” she says. “I didn’t even know if it had crossed the border.”

Jotwani Narang’s entry, from her Mumbai-based creamery Eleftheria, was a brunost – a Norwegian-style not-quite-cheese made from whey, the rich runny leftovers produced after cow’s milk has been curdled and strained to make other cheeses like mozzarella and burrata. Cheesemaking yields “preposterous amounts” of whey, she says. So Jotwani Narang developed the brunost, slow-heating whey with milk and cream for nine hours to produce a cheese with a brown fudge-like texture and a mildly salty kick.

She began making it in 2020. “It’s got a polarising taste,” she acknowledges. “I sent it to the awards because it’s unusual, travels well, and has a good shelf life.”

She knew what she was up against. The World Cheese Awards, organised by the British journal Guild of Fine Food, have been held annually since 1988. Europe dominates; Canada and the US have won gold only once each. Eleftheria, in comparison, was less than a decade old.

Jotwani Narang set up the enterprise in 2014, after two years of making cheese as a hobby on weekends while working full-time in human resources.

“At one point, 100 litres of milk were being delivered on the weekend,” she recalls. “My parents thought I’d lost my mind, but I enjoyed the process.” Milk is among the most unforgiving of ingredients. It sours easily and splits with the slightest neglect or contamination. “But with the right quality of milk, temperature, humidity and rennet, you can transform a liquid into something solid. I loved it.”

Alongside, Jotwani Narang honed her skills at creameries in Italy, studying cheesemaking traditions that don’t exist in the East. Back in India, in cities dotted with European-style cafes and restaurants, Eleftheria’s artisanal, fresh and standardised soft cheeses were an easy sell. The blocks of rust-brown brunost, embossed with El Ef in Devanagari script and promoted as a breakfast cheese to eat with berry jams and toast, have had it tougher.