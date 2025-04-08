Eco-friendly and sustainable interior decor, design trends that are taking over India’s richest homes

In the world of luxury home design, sustainability has evolved from being merely a trend to a key pillar in the industry's operations. The future of high-end home design in India is driven by eco-friendly innovation, blending luxury with convenience and sustainability. Homeowners are integrating natural materials to create sophisticated, functional yet luxurious and environmentally responsible living spaces. Next-level luxury: These smart, sustainable homes are what dreams are made of.(Image by Jacqueline Oliveira)

Sustainability just got a makeover:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder of The KariGhars, shared, “New age homeowners are embracing sustainable materials such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, and recycled stone, which add warmth while balancing the high-tech elements. Energy-efficient LED lighting, water-saving fixtures and low-consumption appliances reinforce green living principles.”

Lined with wooden wall panels, warm wooden flooring and muted interior style with a calm, neutral colour palette, Janhvi Kapoor's family home allows the picturesque outdoor views to be the home’s focal point.

According to her, high-end homes are also prioritising durability alongside design, using materials such as quartz countertops, stain-resistant finishes, and high-performance cabinetry that offer longevity without compromising on style. Energy-efficient innovations are also redefining modern homes.

Aashita Chadha highlighted, “The most important part of the home, the kitchen is becoming the place where the family meets, has open layouts, spacious islands, and seamless connections to dining and entertaining areas. Kitchens are becoming intuitive hubs, with refrigerators that track groceries, remote-controlled ovens and automated lighting systems that enhance efficiency and convenience.”

Alia Bhatt’s kitchen comes fitted with white tiles and mint green cabinets.(File Photo)

She added, “Personalised, multi-functional rooms—such as convertible home offices and guest suites—reflect contemporary lifestyles while incorporating sustainable finishes like low-VOC paints and natural textures. The convergence of sustainability, and elegant design will define luxury in high-end homes, creating spaces that are efficient, eco-friendly and reflective of modern values.”

Old wood, new luxury: The furniture trend rich Indians are obsessed with

Bringing his expertise to the same, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture, said, “Furniture makers are now able to vamp up the design of their furniture pieces while incorporating eco-friendly elements such as reclaimed wood, bamboo and recycled metals. Mechanical production is being replaced by handcrafted, eco-friendly furniture pieces that give every room a distinct feel.”

Sonam Kapoor and Ananda Ahuja's bar area (right) is equally stunning and features teak furniture by Kavita Singh Interiors. A set of 19th- and early-20th-century fans from Madras are seen on the bright hand-painted walls. Their outdoor balcony comes with an umbrella and surrounded by frangipanis.

He revealed, “These designers also specialise in finish treatments that use non-toxic chemicals, ensuring that homes remain free of hazardous fumes. Unlike ordinary furniture, hand-crafted eco-friendly pieces are an investment into both beauty and nature as effective furniture pieces. The crucial aspect here is selecting furniture items which are bound to remain in style for centuries to come, thus reducing waste and promoting sound consumption.”

Sustainable furniture is also concerned with materials, including ethics and style of sourcing and craftsmanship. Raghunandan Saraf pointed out, “A growing number of brands are implementing fair trade with local artisans using traditional methods and sustainable materials. High-end residences are now adopting modular furniture, allowing items to be stacked and stored saving room, ensuring that the pieces of furniture do not go out of style and remain for years to come. Such pieces do not sacrifice beauty for form — they make it better.”

He opined, “These should be places that encourage people to feel cozy and welcome whether it's a dining table carved from old wood that has stories to tell or a bamboo chair that combines minimalism and strength. Purchasing eco-friendly furniture helps owners keep their standards without compromising their values. Home design in the future will not only consist of beautiful pieces but also places that adhere to comfort with a sense of responsibility.”