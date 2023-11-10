Flipkart Diwali Sale: Find best wooden table for home with up to 80% off

You have a fantastic opportunity to improve the beauty of your home with the finest hardwood tables thanks to the return of the Flipkart Diwali Sale, which is offering discounts of up to 80%. A hardwood table serves as the focal point of any room and not only offers functionality but also a classic air of elegance and charm. Flipkart Diwali Sale: Wooden table is a multifaceted addition to your house.(Unsplash)

You can choose from a wide selection of wooden tables in our unique sale that are crafted to fit every taste and demand. We have something for every taste, from traditional styles that ooze sophistication to contemporary, minimalist tables that perfectly match modern settings. You can be sure to find the ideal table to complement your house thanks to the range of wood species, coatings, and sizes.

Your chance to find the ideal wooden table for your house at an incredible discount of up to 80% is now, thanks to the Flipkart Diwali Sale. Discover a variety of exquisitely made tables to improve your living areas at a great discount. Take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade your home's design at unbeatable pricing.

The Flipkart Diwali Sale has everything you need, whether you're looking for a comfortable coffee table to sit around with friends and family or a large dining table for special dinners. Each wooden table is expertly created with meticulous attention to every last detail, reflecting the craftsmanship and high calibre for which wooden furniture is renowned.

Don't pass up this one-time chance to turn your house into a place of beauty and convenience. With discounts of up to 80%, now is the ideal moment to buy a hardwood table that will not only be useful but also make a statement about your taste and refinement over time. Shop now to decorate your home with the warmth and beauty of wood in Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023.

Product List

1. Studio Kook Tango Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Finish Color - Moonshine White, Pre-assembled)

Introducing the stunning Moonshine White finish on the Studio Kook Tango Engineered Wood Coffee Table. Which is on discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 . Your living room will be upgraded to a new level of style and convenience with the help of this tastefully designed coffee table, which comes ready to build, saving you time and effort. Let's examine its features, benefits, and drawbacks while adding a personal touch.

Specifications

Finish Color: The Moonshine White finish radiates a sense of contemporary refinement and is a perfect complement to modern environments.

Material:This coffee table is made of engineered wood and combines strength with a modern look.

Pros Cons Sturdy Build Weight

2. @Home by nilkamal Scholar Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Walnut, Knock Down)

The @Home by Nilkamal Scholar Engineered Wood Study Table is a multifunctional and fashionable addition to any student's or professional's workspace. This stunning Walnut-finished free-standing study table has a knock-down construction for simple assembly.

Specifications

Finish Color:Your study or work area is given a warm and opulent touch by the beautiful Walnut finish.

Material:This study table is made of engineered wood and is designed to endure the demands of regular use.

Pros Cons Elegant Design Weight

3. Flipkart Perfect Homes Studio Augustine Dual Tone Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - American Walnut and Black, Knock Down)

Introducing the Augustine Dual Tone Engineered Wood Study Table from Flipkart Perfect Homes, a chic and adaptable piece of furniture ideal for setting up a productive workspace. Which is on discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 . This study table is free-standing and comes in a practical knock-down construction. It has a striking blend of American Walnut and Black finishes.

Specifications

Finish Colour: The dual-tone design features a fusion of American Walnut and Black, providing a contemporary and attractive appearance.

Material: This study table is made of engineered wood and is made to resist the demands of daily use.

Pros Cons Ample Storage Weight

4. Trevi Krystal Study Engineered Wood Office Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Teak And Grey, Knock Down)

A useful and fashionable addition to any office or study environment, meet the Trevi Krystal Study Engineered Wood Office Table. It’s on discount at the Flipkart Diwali sale. This free-standing office table has a knock-down design and an attractive dual-tone finish in teak and grey. Let's examine its features, benefits, and drawbacks.

Specifications

Finish Colour: The dual-tone design with Teak and Grey accents delivers a modern, businesslike appearance appropriate for an office or study environment.

Material: This office table is made of engineered wood and is designed to endure the demands of daily use.

Pros Cons Modern Design Assembly Required

5. DeckUp Versa White Engineered Wood Office Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - White, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

A elegant and useful piece of office furniture, the DeckUp Versa White Engineered Wood Office Table is appropriate for a variety of office settings. Which is on discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 . It provides convenience for individuals who appreciate making own furniture with its DIY assembly.

Specifications

Material: Engineered wood is a material that combines economy and durability.

Finish Color: White finish provides a crisp and contemporary appearance.

Dimensions: Items are frequently offered in a range of sizes to accommodate your workstation

Pros Cons Modern Design Weight Capacity

6. Studio Kook Tango Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Finish Color - Moonshine White, Pre-assembled)

Your living room or lounge space will benefit from the beautiful and practical Studio Kook Tango Engineered Wood Coffee Table. It is on discount in the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 . It offers a combination of usefulness and aesthetics without the effort of assembly because it is designed with a contemporary and streamlined style.

Specifications

Material: Made of engineered wood, which provides a mix between sturdiness and affordability.

Finish Colour: Moonshine White, which offers a clean, modern look that can go with a variety of interior design trends

Pros Cons Convenience Limited Customization

7. EuroQon Fold Space Saver Foldable Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Coachwood, Pre-assembled)

For individuals looking for a workstation or study table that is both space-saving and pre-assembled, the EuroQon Fold Space Saver Foldable Engineered Wood Study Table is an efficient and useful option. Its on discount at the Flipkart Diwali sale. Its "Coachwood'' finish gives your surroundings a warm touch.

Specifications

Material: Engineered wood, which is renowned for its toughness and affordability.

Finish Color: Coachwood is the finish colour, giving off a cosy and welcoming aspect.

Design: A folding, space-saving style that is perfect for small living areas.

Pros Cons Space-Saving Size Limitation

8. Flipkart Perfect Homes Studio Noel Dual Tone Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - American Rustic and White, Knock Down)

The Noel Study Table from Flipkart Perfect Homes combines a contemporary design with a timeless dual-tone finish. It is on discount in the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 . For your study or workstation, this knock-down model offers a combination of pre-fabricated components and DIY installation.

Specifications

Material: Engineered wood is a popular material because of its cost and toughness.

Finish Color: Dual-tone American Rustic and White finish for a fashionable and striking appearance.

Design: A free-standing, knock-down assembly-style design with storage possibilities.

Pros Cons Customization Potential for Assembly Issues

9. furlay Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Black, Walnut Shelf, DIY(Do-It-Yourself))

The Furlay Engineered Wood Study Table combines contemporary design elements with a warm walnut shelf and a striking black finish. It is on discount at Flipkart Diwali sale. When setting up your study or workstation, the demand for DIY installation offers the chance for individuality and a sense of accomplishment.

Specifications

Material: Engineered wood is a strong and affordable material option.

Finish Color: Black serves as the finish colour and gives off a clean, modern appearance.

Design: Free-standing design with a walnut shelf that contrasts, and DIY construction.

Pros Cons Customization Possibility of Assembly Problems

10. WayWood Sheesham Solid Wood Folding Coffee Table For Living Room And Restaurant Solid Wood Outdoor Table (Finish Color - Brown, Pre-assembled)

The versatile and well-made WayWood Sheesham Solid Wood Folding Coffee Table is ideal for usage both inside and outside. It is on discount in the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 . Its pre-assembled form and strong Sheesham wood construction make it a practical and stylish complement to any living room or restaurant.

Specifications

Solid Sheesham wood, prized for its tensile strength and aesthetic appeal.

Brown is a finish colour that goes well with many different types of decor.

Design: A pre-assembled folding coffee table that is appropriate for living rooms and restaurants.

Pros Cons Natural Beauty Weight

3 best feature for consumers;

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Studio Kook Tango Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Finish Color - Moonshine White, Pre-assembled) Pre-assembled Moonshine White finish Coffee table design @Home by nilkamal Scholar Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Walnut, Knock Down) Free-standing Walnut finish Knock-down design Flipkart Perfect Homes Studio Augustine Dual Tone Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - American Walnut and Black, Knock Down) Free-standing Dual-tone finish (American Walnut and Black) Knock-down design Trevi Krystal Study Engineered Wood Office Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Teak And Grey, Knock Down) Free-standing design Finish Color: Teak And Grey Knock-down design for assembly DeckUp Versa White Engineered Wood Office Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - White, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)) Free-standing design Finish Color: White DIY (Do-It-Yourself) assembly Studio Kook Tango Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Finish Color - Moonshine White, Pre-assembled) Pre-assembled Finish Color: Moonshine White Coffee table design EuroQon Fold Space Saver Foldable Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Coachwood, Pre-assembled) Free-standing design Finish Color: Coachwood Pre-assembled for immediate use Flipkart Perfect Homes Studio Noel Dual Tone Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - American Rustic and White, Knock Down) Free-standing design Finish Color: American Rustic and White Knock-down design for assembly furlay Engineered Wood Study Table (Free Standing, Finish Color - Black, Walnut Shelf, DIY(Do-It-Yourself)) Free-standing design Finish Color: Black with Walnut Shelf DIY (Do-It-Yourself) assembly WayWood Sheesham Solid Wood Folding Coffee Table For Living Room And Restaurant Solid Wood Outdoor Table (Finish Color - Brown, Pre-assembled) Pre-assembled for immediate use Finish Color: Brown Suitable for both living rooms and restaurants

Best overall product

For individuals looking for a blend of practicality and aesthetics, the EuroQon Fold Space Saver Foldable Engineered Wood Study Table in Coachwood stands out as the finest option. Instant usage is guaranteed by the pre-assembled design, which also saves time and effort. With its warm Coachwood finish, it provides a touch of elegance to any room while also serving as a practical solution for a hectic life that combines simplicity and beauty.

Best value for money

Unbeatable value is offered by the Studio Kook Tango Coffee Table in Moonshine White. Its pre-assembled design reduces assembly worries and saves time. The Moonshine White finish, which combines affordability with functionality to bring a touch of elegance to any room, is a useful and fashionable addition for people who value both practicality and beauty.

How to find the best wooden table for home?

Take into account the following elements to locate the ideal wooden table for your home:

Determine the table's intended purpose (such as dining, coffee, or studying) and the necessary size.

Style: Align the table's style with your own preferences and home furnishings.

For durability, use solid wood or premium engineered wood.

Budget: Prioritise quality while staying within your means.

To decide wisely, read reviews and ask friends or family for advice.

