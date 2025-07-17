Flipkart GOAT Sale ends today: Last few hours to grab up to 70% off on furniture

Flipkart GOAT sale that started on July 12, 2025 is ending in a few hours and this is the perfect time for you to revamp and modify your home with up to 60% off on furniture items. From beds, sofa sets, to office and study chairs, Flipkart has some amazing deals and offers on a wide range of furniture during the sale. Flipkart GOAT sale on furniture(AI-Generated)

Along with up to 70% off, you can also expect amazing bank discounts from various banks. So, here is the deal and list of products you can expect great discounts on:

Sofa sets and recliners at up to 70% off during Flipkart GOAT sale

Time to upgrade your living room with stylish sofa sets and ultra-comfortable recliners at up to 70% off on Flipkart. Experience luxury and cosiness without stretching your budget. From classic designs to modern, space-saving options, find the perfect seating solution to match your taste. Be it’s for family time or entertaining guests, these high-quality sofa sets bring charm and comfort to your space.

Casaliving Minta Fabric 6 Seater Sofa

Wakefit Fabric 3 Seater Sofa

Sleepyhead Leatherette Manual Recliner

Beds at up to 60% off during Flipkart GOAT sale

Flipkart GOAT sale is the best time to upgrade your bedroom without overspending. The sale features beds that give the perfect blend of comfort and style, available at up to 60% off. Choose from a variety of designs, including wooden, upholstered, and storage beds to suit your bedroom’s vibe and needs. Enjoy restful nights on durable, elegant frames that complement any decor.

Godrej Interio Ewa Engineered Wood Queen Box Bed

Wakefit Taurus Engineered Wood King Box Bed

WOODSTAGE Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed

Mattress at up to 55% off during Flipkart sale

Sleep better and wake up refreshed with top-quality, comfortable mattresses now at up to 55% off. Discover options crafted for ultimate comfort and support, including memory foam, orthopaedic, and hybrid mattresses to meet your specific needs. Be you prefer firm, soft, or medium mattress, you’ll find the perfect fit for a good night’s rest. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your sleep experience and upgrade your bedroom essentials.

Wakeup India Imperious Mattress

KURLON Dual Reversible Mattress

duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible 5 inch mattress

Wardrobes at up to 55% off during Flipkart sale 2025

Organize your clothes and accessories in style with spacious, sturdy wardrobes available at up to 55% off during the Flipkart sale. Choose from sleek modern designs or timeless classics that enhance your room’s look while providing ample storage. From two-door to sliding and modular wardrobes, there’s a closet for every space and taste. Grab the most of this sale to give your bedroom an organised and stylish look.

Wooden Street Mahin Multi Utility Wardrobe

Flipkart Perfect Homes Julian Engineered Wood 1 Door Wardrobe

SIVOM Spacy Multipurpose 2 Door Closet

Coffee tables at up to 65% off during Flipkart GOAT sale

Complete your living room with beautiful coffee tables now at up to 65% off. Explore a wide selection of designs, from minimalist to ornate, that perfectly complement your seating area. Functional yet stylish, these tables offer both surface space and charm to your home. Be it all about your storage options, a centrepiece, or a sleek accent, you’ll find the perfect match here.

Paradisecrafts Metal Centre Tables

Floresta Wud Beautiful Coffee Table

Wooden Street Sheesham Wood Coffee Table

Shoe racks at up to 50% off during Flipkart sale

Keep your footwear organised and your entryway clutter-free with durable shoe racks now at up to 50% off during the Flipkart sale 2025. Available in various designs and sizes, these shoe racks help you store your shoes neatly while saving space. Choose from wood, metal, or contemporary designs that blend with your decor. These shoe racks are perfect for homes of all sizes, they offer functionality without sacrificing style.

Urbanspace Engineered Wood Shoe Rack

Cello Novelty Compact shoe rack

Sleepyhead Footsie Combo Engineered Wood Shoe Rack

Office chairs at up to 65% off during Flipkart GOAT sale 2025

Work comfortably and improve your productivity with ergonomically designed office chairs now at up to 65% off. Choose from a wide range of styles, offering excellent support for long working hours. Be you need adjustable, cushioned, or mesh-back chairs, there’s something for everyone. Give your workspace a professional and comfortable upgrade without overspending. These office chairs are perfect for home offices and corporate setups alike. Don’t wait — grab yours today!

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Imported Pneumatic Hydraulic office chair

GREEN SOUL Seoul-X Mid Back Ergonomic office chair

Oakcraft Leatherette Office Executive Chair

TV units at up to 50% off during Flipkart GOAT sale

Amplify your entertainment experience with stylish TV units now available at up to 50% off. These functional yet attractive pieces provide perfect storage and display for your TV, gadgets, and decor. Choose from modern floating designs, classic wooden finishes, or space-saving units that fit any room size. Organize your media essentials while enhancing your living room’s aesthetics. Take advantage of these impressive discounts to upgrade your home entertainment setup today.

Wakefit Eris Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit

BLUEWUD Fenily Floor Standing TV Cabinet

Madesa Modern 75" TV's Console Engineered Wood TV cabinet

FAQ for Flipkart GOAT Sale When does the sale end? The Flipkart GOAT sale ends tonight.

What's the deal on furniture? You can get up to 70% off on furniture items like bed, sofas, mattresses, and more.

Is there no‑cost EMI & exchange? Yes—bank EMI options available, plus device exchange offers during the sale.

Can I earn Flipkart SuperCoins or cashback? Yes—SuperCoins on purchases plus extra cashback via GoPaisa links.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.