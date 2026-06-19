From gallery walls to oversized artwork, these 5 striking decor ideas will breathe new life into your home

A home tells the story of who you are and how you live. You do not need a messy, full-scale remodel to rewrite that narrative. Focusing on your walls is the ultimate design shortcut. Introducing distinct textures, structural depth, and intentional artwork instantly injects personality and upscale style into ordinary spaces. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared ways you can master wall decor.

These striking decor ideas will breathe new life into your home(Shreem Interior Designs)

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Also read | From busy prints to dark colours: These 6 wallpaper errors can make a room feel small and cramped

1. Wall panelling

“Wall panelling is a highly effective way to add artistic detail and structure to a simple room. It creates stunning accent surfaces and dramatic feature walls without requiring a complete room makeover,” said Arth. Success relies on balancing patterned or textured panels with plain walls to avoid visual clutter.

Ensure your chosen aesthetic—be it a rustic stone texture, polished marble effect, contemporary concrete, or simple neutral—harmonises with your existing furnishings. Decorative panels like Laminates and veneers are easy to install and can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your walls.

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Decorative panels like Laminates and veneers are easy to install and can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your walls. (Shreem Interior Designs)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Marble cladding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Marble cladding {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Arth, for an undisputed sense of sophistication and royalty, natural marble cladding is unmatched. Unlike synthetic alternatives, genuine marble features organic veining and shifting colour gradients that ensure no two walls are identical. Also, adding fluting to the marble with laser cutting will add an exceptional character to the wall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Arth, for an undisputed sense of sophistication and royalty, natural marble cladding is unmatched. Unlike synthetic alternatives, genuine marble features organic veining and shifting colour gradients that ensure no two walls are identical. Also, adding fluting to the marble with laser cutting will add an exceptional character to the wall. {{/usCountry}}

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“While a marble feature wall serves as a stunning visual anchor, cladding also offers excellent functional benefits. Layering stone shields your primary walls from structural wear and minor impacts,” added Arth. Polished marble surfaces reflect light beautifully and can instantly brighten dark rooms while enhancing the perception of space.

3. Modern wallpaper

Forget the outdated, repetitive florals of the past. Today’s wallpaper designs serve as sophisticated canvases that offer endless possibilities for self-expression. Modern options range from understated tactile textures and metallic finishes to striking geometric patterns, oversized scenic murals, and luxurious embroidered and fabric-finished wallpapers. Choosing the right wallpaper requires balancing the scale of the room with its natural light:

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Small rooms: Opt for soft, light colours and subtle, minimalist textures. Avoid busy, tight patterns that can make the walls feel like they are closing in.

Contemporary and abstract art adds modern energy and open-ended interpretations. (Shreem Interior Designs)

Large spaces: Embrace bold murals, dark hues, or rich textures to create cozy, intimate focal points or high-impact feature walls.

4. Curated wall art and immersive installations

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Art gives a room its soul and tells a story about the people living within it. Incorporating art is no longer about politely hanging a single frame in the center of a wall; it is about creating an environment.

Contemporary and abstract art adds modern energy and open-ended interpretations. Abstract art, with its vibrant colours and unusual shapes, makes it a fantastic choice for living rooms, bedrooms, or even entryways, as it adds an element of mystery and creativity.

The most striking artwork, rich wallpaper, or intricate wall panel will fall flat without targeted illumination. (Shreem Interior Designs)

5. Lighting

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The most striking artwork, rich wallpaper, or intricate wall panel will fall flat without targeted illumination. Proper lighting is the crucial element that defines your wall decor. Strategically placed lighting adds structural depth and dictates how colours and textures are perceived.

Arth advises using recessed spotlights to accentuate the grain of wood or stone, employing soft uplighting to make installation art glow, or installing picture lights to bring out the true colours of your paintings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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