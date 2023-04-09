From millennials to Gen Z: Home designing tips for different generations

The way we design and decorate our homes reflects our unique personalities and lifestyles, as well as our generational influences. Designing a home that caters to the needs and preferences of different generations can be a challenge. From millennials who value minimalism and technology to baby boomers who prioritize comfort and accessibility, each generation has unique design requirements. In this article, we will provide home designing tips that cater to different generations, from the traditionalist to the tech-savvy. By considering the preferences and needs of each generation, you can create a home that is comfortable, functional, and stylish for everyone who lives there. (Also read: Home, interior decor tips: Distracting design trends of 2023 )

Preetu Muley Pandey, Founder, Chief Interior Designer at Pree D'fine, shared with HT Lifestyle, some home designing tips for different generations.

1. The Baby Boomers

Humare zamane mein

While we would like to introduce them to the new age design styles, the truth is, they are still in love with what they grew up with. Use nostalgic elements like terrazzo, concrete, wood, and rattan in furniture design. Refurbish some of their old favourite pieces that have a story to tell.

Tumhari Papa ka pehla medal/Hoarders

We Indians are known for hoarding and as we grow older we want to savour all the aide-memoire. Ensure all items are first respectfully sorted and given their due space. Keep these easily accessible with proper ventilation to preserve them.

Kal kisne dekha

Prepare for the future assuming all possibilities. Ensure ergonomic movement space for wheelchairs and avoid any sharp corners in the house. Add call bells in all possible areas of the house including the bathrooms.

Agle Sunday/Maintenance

In a fast-paced world, being able to maintain one's health is a task enough, and adding to that doesn't seem fair. Keep surfaces smooth so they don't gather dust easily.

2. Millennials

Tu tera main mera/Privacy

Give enough space to this generation to be able to function and enjoy their space without worrying about being judged or questioned. Keep bedroom entryways out of the direct line of sight from the common areas.

Ghar/Safe space

Prepare for this evolving generation for the future. Provide round cornered furniture to make it baby and pet-proof.

Fatafat/Fast paced lives

Keep the home maintenance free, so they can enjoy it without worrying about it often.

Yaar dost/Social lives

Millennials love to entertain friends and colleagues. Make flexible spaces that allow additional seating and table space to lay out food.

3. Gen Z

YOLO/You only live once

They say how they feel and they feel a lot of things. This expressive generation is woke and requires a space that is fluid, defining, and modern.

The Influencers/We live online This generation believes in sharing everything they do, so every frame should be Insta-worthy.

Tech Enabled

Smart appliances, wireless charging, robot vacuum cleaners, connected devices, and automation are the basic necessities for Gen Z. Use them right to give them a fuss-free home.

Evolving spaces

Being born in today's world has its perks like having access to all the knowledge, and skills and having lots of options to pick from. Make room for their brainstorming, new instruments, and creativity. Multifunctional furniture like a breakfast table turned into a desk or a bedroom wall turned into a whiteboard will go a long way.

