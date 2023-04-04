There are a good number of languages around the world and the word for 'home' differs in almost all of those languages however, the word sustains its meaning to resonate with the majority of the world and witnessing a building take shape into a home remains unparalleled. Architects and designers around the world are aware of the sentiment associated with people's own homes and incorporate it seamlessly into their design plans with professional conjuring. Home, interior decor tips: Distracting design trends of 2023 (Photo by Hutomo Abrianto on Unsplash)

It is evident that all the design elements implemented in a building should come together like an orchestra of trends, styles, palettes, textures, etc. and create a symphony around the space. Following are some design trends that home decor experts and interior designers advise against, for a comprehensive interior grammar:

Don't get fixated on a design style:

It sounds like an excellent plan to allow a theme to your dream home, but make sure that it doesn't limit the fluidity of your design grammar. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashita Chadha, Co-Founder and Chief Officer of Culture and Strategy at The KariGhars, expounded that it gives designers a room for innovation and experimentation with multiple styles if the paths are not firmly numbered for them. She shared, "It is understandable if you have a vision for your home; we commend it, in fact! However, once you grow out of that style, we wouldn't want you to look at the entire space with disdain."

Monochrome is not the answer:

It can be tempting to paint your entire home in your favourite colour and call it a day. Designers strongly advise against it for multiple reasons, and you will agree with most of them. Suraj Mittal, Founder and Principal Architect of Future Concepts, highlighted that contrast brings out the activity in the design. "You won't appreciate the power of meticulous balance if there isn't a spectrum of accents and textures in the design. It adds depth and personality to your space without becoming an overbearing presence". For instance, an all-white kitchen décor goes against the entire concept of it being the hearth of the home and seems too proper to be blemished with the obvious activities going around the space.

The latest trends are transient:

No doubt you wish to delve into the latest talk of the town and incorporate all the possible design trends you hear about. It is safe to say that it is not only improbable but also impractical for home décor. Hardesh Chawla, Principal at Essentia Environments, said, “Picture this, the Pantone colour of the year is Viva Magenta and while it is a phenomenal shade, do you want to commit to it as the primary colour palette of your home for the next few years?” Similarly, trendy patterned tiles, open shelves in the kitchen, minimalist headboard-less beds, or multiple recessed lights might appear appealing to homeowners for a modern, chic look but these trends fail to be a timeless addition to your home.

Evade maximalism:

Unless you are deliberately going for a Hobbit-themed homestay with everything placed within an arm's distance of everything else, it's advised to steer clear of the clutter. As much as varying styles and textures are important for the visual hygiene of interior design, a convoluted medley of elements in your space doesn’t confer it any favours. Designers have a well-documented, researched and practiced idea of how much textures, visual activity, and space your place needs to maintain its depth without tipping the balance either way. However, you can indulge in splurging small parts of your space with trinkets and treats but do it away from the overall design narration of your place.

The building design market boasts an impressive diversity in styles, trends, materials etc, with something for everyone to choose from. The extensive variety, occasionally makes way for some design genres that are not in congruence with existing design elements in a space and distract form the comprehensiveness of the overall design. Designers ought to intervene and edit the creative manuscript homeowners have prepared and employ the experience and artistic ingenuity they have acquired over the course of their profession.