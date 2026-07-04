From YouTube to cinemas: Horror tales are bypassing studios, exploding onto the big screen

Would you watch a movie, promote it and post online about it, if you had helped write the script? Of course you would. Backrooms stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. Made on a budget of $10 million by 21-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons, it has earned $330 million at the box office so far.

How about if you had been chatting with the director-producer for years, following his work since he first started tinkering with the camera as a teenager?

YouTube fandom may be taking shape as the mainstream movie studio’s newest challenge.

Films made on budgets of $15,000 are being released in theatres and drawing crowds. Stories crowd-sourced on YouTube are turning into major hits.

The dominant genre, so far, is horror.

There has been a cultural shift here, from spectatorship to participation, says Dahlia Schweitzer, pop culture critic and professor of film, media and performing arts at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. “Traditional horror asked audiences to watch a nightmare unfold. Contemporary horror increasingly invites audiences to help build, interpret, and expand the nightmare themselves.”

The biggest such success, Backrooms, is now in theatres in India too. Other hits this year include Obsession and Iron Lung, with more on the cards.

BACKROOMS

Produced on a budget of $10 million and directed by 21-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons, Backrooms was released in May and is already A24’s highest-grossing film of all time.

It has earned $330 million globally at the box office so far, more than the production banner’s Marty Supreme ($191 million) and Everything Everywhere All at Once ($147 million).

It stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, a furniture-store salesman grappling with a failed marriage, who stumbles upon a maze of empty yellow rooms that feed on unresolved pain.

The story, co-written by Parsons, was inspired by a 4chan thread about haunted empty yellow backrooms that smelled of damp carpets and buzzed with the noise of fluorescent lights. “God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby, because it sure as hell has heard you,” the original post said.

Intrigued by the idea, Parsons, then 16, began uploading clips in 2022, bringing these backrooms to life as a place where people vanish without a trace. With over 200 million views, the viral videos paved the way for his film, which uses the concept of liminal spaces to explore grief and trauma, isolation and futility.

He is now considering expanding the Backrooms universe with a sequel.

OBSESSION