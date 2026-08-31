Getting your home ready for the festive season? Try these 7 smart storage ideas to tackle everyday clutter

During the festive season, homes tend to get busier. There are decorations to bring out, extra cookware to find, gifts to put away and, of course, more guests coming in. A little planning around storage can make it easier to keep things organised without making the home feel crowded. Ganesen Viswanathan, Vice President of MagickHome, shared tips to keep your home clutter-free.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​​Also read | From clutter-free spaces to layered lighting: 4 hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home

Ganesen Viswanathan said, “The key is not simply to find more storage, but to make smarter use of the space you already have. From multifunctional furniture to overlooked corners, these practical storage ideas will help keep your home clutter-free while you enjoy the festivities.”

1. Choose furniture with storage built in

Ganesen Viswanathan highlighted that furniture can serve more than one purpose. Beds with storage, ottomans, benches and coffee tables with hidden compartments can help keep things out of sight without adding more storage units. This is particularly useful when floor space is limited.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before bringing out the festive decor, put away things that you don't need every day.

2. Make use of vertical space

{{^usCountry}} When there isn't much floor space left, look at the walls. “Tall cabinets, open shelves and overhead storage can give you additional room without taking up more floor area. Open shelves can also be used to display a few festive pieces,” recommends Ganesen Viswanathan. 3. Declutter before decorating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When there isn't much floor space left, look at the walls. “Tall cabinets, open shelves and overhead storage can give you additional room without taking up more floor area. Open shelves can also be used to display a few festive pieces,” recommends Ganesen Viswanathan. 3. Declutter before decorating {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before bringing out the festive decor, put away things that you don't need every day. Clear countertops, tables and other surfaces of everyday items so there is more room for decorations. It also makes the home easier to manage when guests arrive.

4. Organise the kitchen for the festive rush

Ganesen Viswanathan highlighted that festivals often mean bringing out cookware, serving dishes and other items that aren't used regularly. Pull-outs, corner units and drawer organisers can make these easier to access while keeping the kitchen in order. Grouping similar items together can also save time when you're cooking or serving.

5. Give festive decor its own storage space

Keep lights, candles, decorations and other festive accessories together in one cabinet or a few labelled boxes. This makes them easier to find when the next festive season comes around and saves you from having to search through different parts of the house.

6. Don't overlook the entryway

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The entrance can quickly become cluttered when guests start arriving. A shoe cabinet can keep footwear organised, while hooks and storage benches can take care of bags and other items. A well-planned entryway can make a noticeable difference when the house is full.

Pull-outs, corner units and drawer organisers can make these easier to access.

7. Keep everyday clutter out of sight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not everything needs to be left on display. Closed cabinets and concealed storage are useful for keeping everyday items within easy reach without allowing them to take over your surfaces. This is especially helpful in living and dining areas when you're hosting guests.

Good storage doesn't always mean adding more furniture. It is about making the space you already have work better for you. During the festive season, that bit of planning can go a long way towards keeping the home comfortable, organised and ready for guests.