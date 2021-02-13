Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar
An art competition 'Darpada' was organized in Srinagar on Friday in which girls and differently-abled children participated.
The competition was organized by the White Globe Trust in collaboration with district administration at Soura.
Sheikh Saba, who was an organizer of the event, said the event saw large participation.
"For the last several months, schools and colleges were closed due to lockdown, winter vacations and earlier due to the situation in the valley which led to students feeling bore at home. They could not participate in many activities," she said.
"Such art competitions brings joy to them. Children participated in the event with enthusiasm. Participation of girls in such events contributes to their empowerment," she added.
The theme of the event was, 'All disabilities are not visible'
Nuzhat-ul-Saba, an art teacher, said a purpose of the event was to improve the abilities of differently-abled children and encourage them.
"With proper support, these children develop good skills including in the field of art," she said.
Noorain Fatima, a participant, said it feels good when we compete with each other. "We also learn from each other. We would love if more such competitions are organized," she said.
Fatima Qureshi, another participant, said such competitions bring out the talent of children.
"Our skills also get polished. We really enjoy such competitions," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-Columbian artifacts auctioned in Brazil recovered by police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks
- Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a famous artist from Odisha, celebrated World Radio Day by recreating a stereo system using 3,130 matchsticks. It took him four days to build it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faiz’s timeless poetry to get a tribute on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to keep watch: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pillow talk with the experts: How to best rest your head
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How trains have kept movies on track: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marking a 100 years since Duke of Connaught laid Parliament House foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maachis: Still lit, after all these years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse
- Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox