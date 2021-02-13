IND USA
Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar
The competition was organized by the White Globe Trust in collaboration with district administration at Soura.(ANI)
art culture

Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar

An art competition 'Darpada' was organized in Srinagar on Friday in which girls and differently-abled children participated.
ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:58 PM IST

An art competition 'Darpada' was organized in Srinagar on Friday in which girls and differently-abled children participated.

The competition was organized by the White Globe Trust in collaboration with district administration at Soura.

Sheikh Saba, who was an organizer of the event, said the event saw large participation.

"For the last several months, schools and colleges were closed due to lockdown, winter vacations and earlier due to the situation in the valley which led to students feeling bore at home. They could not participate in many activities," she said.

"Such art competitions brings joy to them. Children participated in the event with enthusiasm. Participation of girls in such events contributes to their empowerment," she added.

The theme of the event was, 'All disabilities are not visible'

Nuzhat-ul-Saba, an art teacher, said a purpose of the event was to improve the abilities of differently-abled children and encourage them.

"With proper support, these children develop good skills including in the field of art," she said.

Noorain Fatima, a participant, said it feels good when we compete with each other. "We also learn from each other. We would love if more such competitions are organized," she said.

Fatima Qureshi, another participant, said such competitions bring out the talent of children.

"Our skills also get polished. We really enjoy such competitions," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
