H2... Whoa - The Wknd water special: Let the mighty Ganga tell our story

India is like a different planet when it comes to water. At the Gangotri Glacier, where the Ganga originates. (Adobe Stock)

Four unique issues intersect here: 1) the Third Pole melting, putting at risk the largest freshwater sources for about a quarter of the world’s population; 2) a changing monsoon that threatens to shrink rivers further; 3) our use of groundwater; India now draws about 25% of all groundwater extracted worldwide, in an effort to feed crops that, in many cases, shouldn’t be growing in the water-stressed regions they cover); and 4) a uniquely high population and unique levels of population density in poorly governed cities that drain entire regions of water (much of which then goes to waste).

Where do we go from here, given that the clock is running out (groundwater extraction now exceeds the recharge rate by roughly 150%)? Binayak Dasgupta would like to take you on a tour.

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At the ice face of the Gangotri Glacier, about 4,000 metres above sea level, meltwater emerges at barely above 0 degrees Celsius.

It carries almost no dissolved solids: no nitrates, heavy metals, faecal coliform or chemical memory. Precipitation that fell as snow centuries before the Green Revolution, before the tanneries at Kanpur, before the sewage of a hundred cities, was locked in as ice and has now been released.

For a few metres, it is as close to pure H2O as anything the subcontinent produces.

That doesn’t last. By the time the snowmelt pools at Gaumukh, the glacier’s snout, about 20 km away, the first traces of contamination are already measurable, left by the pilgrims and trekkers who gather here. The river’s transformation begins before it has learned to flow.

Fill a bottle here. Then follow it downhill.

At Haridwar, where the river meets the plains, the first barrage splits it open. The Upper Ganga Canal diverts water into over 6,000 km of distribution channels, with the aim of irrigating close to 1 million hectares of farmland across Uttar Pradesh.

Another 76 km downstream, a second barrage takes more. At Narora, there is a third. Between them, these structures pull away 40% to 60% of the mainstem’s annual flow.

Of the water that enters the canal network, more than half will never reach a crop.

It is lost to seepage through unlined channels, evaporation under a subtropical sun, and irrigation infrastructure that has barely changed in 200 years.

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