Home decor tips: 2023 interior design trend forecast

Interior design trends for 2023 are vast and varied where there are some new colours, textures and materials but most importantly, there are new moods and most of the moods revolve around a spa-like sense of serenity or a fun and patterned decorative boost of joy. For a start, we’re all craving a better outlook, and part of achieving that is to condition your brain to think more positively, which you can do by surrounding yourself with things that make you feel happy.

Regardless of what the trends suggest, 2023 isn't just about one style. It's more or less focusing on being candid and authentic and giving priorities to areas that give you happiness.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Narendra Rahurikar, Managing Director at D'fine Arts, asserted that nothing beats coming home to a pleasant setting that grounds you and allows you to completely unwind in a world that seems to be changing all the time and suggested a few steps to keep your home decor to the tee in 2023 -

Focus on wellbeing: In recent years wellness has become the focus, and self-care is one of the key elements to improve well-being. Designing your home with the taste of wellness can set a tone for slowing down and practising mindfulness. In turn, we can function at our utmost. So, you can bet on seeing innovation foster beautifully healthy spaces in months to come.

Hues of primary colours in home accessories: Red, blue, and yellow are the primary colours that represent the body, mind, and emotions, respectively. Primary colours are loud and unapologetic, with high saturation and will add a playful charm to a space, bringing with them distinctive energy.

Sustainability is here to stay: The sustainability movement is stronger than ever. Materials such as bamboo and terracotta are used to access sustainable resources. Revamping the existing furniture or painting walls with non-toxic materials are also some eco-friendly home decor trends that are used and will be used in coming years.

Pure white light: Made out of aluminium and painted in a cool white hue, is a perfect example of this interior design trend. It is arguably not just a lamp, but a piece of sculpture too. Looking a little like it's coming into land (clear a space on that sideboard).

Pattern play: Introducing more patterns in home decor can embrace the space. We don't suggest going overboard with overmixing large, bold prints or overusing prints on all the fabrics, walls and rugs. Instead, mixing a patterned wallpaper with a stone, wood or brick floor that has a shape and form, like herringbone or chevron, is a great way to play with patterns without looking chaotic.

Placing more importance on sourcing and reusing what already exists is refining the shape of designs. More specifically, natural, clean lines will take precedence over more intricate alternatives. This, in turn, will also emphasize whatever ornamentation or detail exists within an interior.

Parvez Khan, Director of Java Interior, shared, “As a designer, I anticipate seeing more nature in everything, giving emerging trends a notably relaxing and coherent tone. The features, from quartz to organic shapes to warm, neutral hues, are expected to be surrounded by some seriously calming interiors. The integration of nature to normal interior-designed homes not only improves their aesthetics but also gives them a luxurious appearance."

He advised, “As millennials seek a relaxing and luxurious atmosphere in their homes, adding browns, greens, and blues will be one choice. While the other would be to install a tiny table plant indoors on a dining table or a kitchen counter.” He insisted that while the number of trends is immense, there are a few explicitly chosen themes that may be trendy in 2023 -

The use of natural materials for a smooth and organic environment, such as wool, cotton, clay, velvet, and ceramics.

Background walls, a dramatic wall that works beautifully for Instagram and work video walls

Luxury monochrome, aesthetically pleasing, and minimal trend with a focus on the living room, baths, and kitchen.

Parag Supe, Principal Designer at Kreon Projects, recommended, “In 2023, look for cocktail cabinets that move and rotate, furniture that’s geared towards sitting together and being convivial, anything that is a bit playful and glamorous and dramatic. Furniture designers have spotted the opportunity to bring people back together again and this new era in furniture design sees a selection of seating options that are all about encouraging the art of in-person conversation. A single seating arrangement with curvaceous convivial seating that offers two people the opportunity to sit separately but with the feeling, they are still next to each other. It is neither a sofa nor is it two individual chairs.”

He highlighted, “Reclaimed or vintage-inspired patterns are more popular than ever. You can bring a touch of it home. Use independently or pair with single-color tiles for a more understated aesthetic. Hideaway home offices are now in trend, as smart WFH stations are now being disguised. To the unassuming eye, they'll look like a drinks cabinet, a writing bureau, or perhaps an armoire. But what they hide is all your work stresses and strains and papers and bits.”

The expected 2023 interior design trends are fairly balanced as some lean toward decor or decoration while others toward neat, tidy, luxury aesthetics. So refresh your space with these 2023 forecasts.