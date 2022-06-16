Home interior decor tips: Here's how pastel colours create a tranquil atmosphere

Whether it is art, fashion or decor, some colours compel you to work hard while others give a sense of relaxation and peace but all colours have the power to change our mood and turn confusion into clarity or fear into self-confidence or set the scene for an escapist approach with candy-hued tones like pink, turquoise and lavender that are eye pleasing and perfectly in lieu with the summer vibes of pastel trend. Since different directions are assigned different colours, it is important to understand their significance to be able to choose the right colours for your home and what better than the splendour of soft pastel hues that are currently a growing trend in the art, fashion and decor world?

They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Keyur Zaveri, Vice President - Design and Sourcing at House of Kieraya (HoK), shared, “The right colour scheme can significantly change the mood of the house. Pastel colours are known for their soothing aura and provide a fresh touch to the overall theme of the house. Minty or textured moss greens create a vibrant connection with nature whereas brighter blues in combination with light wallpaper designs highlight the cooler tones.”

He further added, “Pastel colours can be very effective if used in the right combinations. Also, a pastel setting fits well with white and dark furniture for added contrast.” According to Nishi Jain, Founder of House of J, a pastel colour palette might be just what a home requires to breathe fresh life into it. She said, “It has the ability to elevate one's spirits - there's a lightness to the delight that isn't exhausting. The milder pastel tones are calming and comforting to the eyes. They give a different kind of appeal to spaces. On the other hand, the greater the contrast between the pastel palette and other elements in a room, the higher the energy level. Thus, pastels have the potential to soothe as well as thrill you and your house!”

She highlighted, “Pastel colours work well in a warm nation like India whether used as wall colour, wallpaper colour, furniture, accessories, accent pieces, textile, bedding and so on. Since there is an array of soft pastel shades you can experiment with, don't sit on the fence; break it and move out!” Asserting that pastel colours and among the most dominant colours which play an important role in illuminating the home's look, Nihal Karla, Co-Founder and CEO of The Décor Kart, said, “Pastel shades are calm and comforting and they aid in mental relaxation. These colours tend to lift your spirits and give your home a rich, luxury appearance. Pastel colours play a vital role in designing your home décor.”

He elaborated, “Pastel hues are used to give your home a lavish look and the sharp components are incorporated to make it more appealing. Your basic home will be elevated into a lovely home with pastel home décor. It only takes some inventive ideas to choose the correct pastel tone for your room. Decorative things such as ceramic vases, ginger jars, hanging wall vases, and flowers will also contribute to the luxurious feel of your home. Aside from the sumptuous appearance, the pastel colour will also make your space serene and relaxing. There are various ways to come up with the finest colour combination for remodelling your home. To create a distinct mood for your home décor, try mixing and matching all of the shades. This mix-and-match game will give your home décor a polished look and also draw attention to it. This hue stands out well, and there are a number of pastel shades to choose from. Choosing the right pastel colour combination helps in maintaining the room's tranquility and will offer your house a rich appearance. You can use any combination as long as it creates a harmonious balance that gives your home interior a polished and modern appearance.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Girender Bharti, Vastu Expert and Founder of Vastu Wisdom, said, “In case you are not well versed with the nitty-gritty of Vastu Shastra and colour psychology, choose neutral, pastel or light-shade colours. In all likelihood, even if you assign the wrong colour to a particular direction, it minimizes the negative effect. If you are not able to make up your mind about a particular colour, go for pastel shades of yellow or light cream. Such shades not only provide a sense of tranquillity but also help us succeed in all domains of life.”