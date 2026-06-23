How to choose the perfect photographer and videographer to capture every cherished moment on your wedding

Wedding photography is something very personal and captures once-in-a-lifetime memories. These visuals serve as a reminder of the beautiful moments and the day you walked down the aisle to spend life with the person you love the most. Therefore, it is important to make the right choice when it comes to choosing the photographer and videographer.

How to choose the perfect photographer and videographer for wedding.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaibhaav Singvi, founder of The Movie'ing Moments, shared tips on choosing the right videographer and photographer for your wedding.

Do their visual styles match your personality?

Vaibhaav said, “More than a start point, this question serves as the anchor to the pathway of finding the ‘two’ who will capture the day, not just how it should be, but the way you want it to be remembered.” The best way to go about it is understanding their creative style and visual compatibility. Wedding photography is no longer just about standard stage portraits; it has evolved into a delightful tapestry of complex genres.

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Wedding photography is no longer just about standard stage portraits; it has evolved into a delightful tapestry of complex genres. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} "Couples need to ask themselves: Are we looking for traditional photography (well-lit, structured poses and comprehensive family coverage), vogue-style (high-fashion, dramatic angles, extremely stylised ), or simply candid (unscripted, raw emotions captured without prompting)?" added Vaibhaav. He recommends looking past a team’s curated Instagram grid. This gives you a realistic picture of how they handle tricky indoor lighting, crowded spaces, and the chaotic situation of Indian weddings. The team economics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Couples need to ask themselves: Are we looking for traditional photography (well-lit, structured poses and comprehensive family coverage), vogue-style (high-fashion, dramatic angles, extremely stylised ), or simply candid (unscripted, raw emotions captured without prompting)?" added Vaibhaav. He recommends looking past a team’s curated Instagram grid. This gives you a realistic picture of how they handle tricky indoor lighting, crowded spaces, and the chaotic situation of Indian weddings. The team economics {{/usCountry}}

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“A common mistake that most couples make is the conviction that more cameras mean effective coverage. After all, you didn’t miss any angle. In reality, an overcrowded room can ruin the natural flow of your events, and in turn the pictures and films,” said Vaibhaav.

He highlighted that mismatched priorities and over-extended crews create unwarranted stress on the couple. Find out how the studio/person in charge plans its crew distribution, starting from where they place the cameras, whether that will block the guest’s view of the event, and the synergy between the teams, if you have hired separate professionals/studios for photography and videography.

Transparency in deliverables and timeline red flags

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"Honesty in expectations is crucial, especially regarding timelines and hidden costs. It is important to be completely sure about what you are getting and when," says Vaibhaav.

Camera lenses are notorious for not only capturing the smallest of details like a momentary frown, and magnifying it. (Pexel)

Some of the key parameters that every couple should clarify before hiring. First, the deliverables. A rough estimate of how many edited high-res images you will receive? What is the duration of the teaser, the highlight film, and the raw footage? Next, check the timeline. While a standard practice is anywhere between 8 and 12 weeks, a pre-fixed committed delivery window for the first look, the final album, and the films helps. It often shows professionalism, and the team’s dedication to work in hand. Last but not least, the ownership: Double check in who retains copyright? Are there restrictions on sharing high-resolution files with family?

The comfort factor

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Remember, you will spend more time with your photographers and videographers on your wedding day than with your own family. If you feel awkward or stiff around them, it will translate into your photos. Camera lenses are notorious for not only capturing the smallest of details like a momentary frown, and magnifying it.

"Take time for a phone or video call before booking," Vaibhaav advises. Do they listen to your story, or are they just pitching a cookie-cutter package? A great storyteller invests time in understanding your family dynamics, your comfort zones, and the specific rituals that matter most to you.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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