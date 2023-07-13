Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 13

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 01:58 AM IST

The evening of July 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Weekends aren’t the only time to explore a nice evening or day out with your BFF or beau. To indulge in all that’s possible on a Thursday, here’s what you must know:

#ArtAttack

What: Inward Trail

Where: Art Magnum, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai

When: July 13 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Vanika Sangtani — Moving on (Storytelling Solo)

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: July 13

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Ishika Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

What: Teej and Rakhi — Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

When: July 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: Return To Seoul

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jorbagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

