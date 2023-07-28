Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 29

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 29

ByHTC, New Delhi
Jul 28, 2023 09:57 PM IST

The day of July 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Saturday means looking forward to an all-nighter! But before that, we’ve got loads in store for you to explore. Check out the list:

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: July 29

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector-14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Third Eye

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre, Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: July 28 to August 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh ( Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: B Praak & Sunil Grover Live

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, IP Estate, ITO

When: July 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO ( Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

(Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT (For representational purposes only))
What: Delhi Book Fair & Stationery Fair

Where: (Book Fair)Halls 11, 12 & 12A and (Stationery Fair) Halls 3 and 4, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 29 to August 4

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

(Photo: Monica Dawar)
What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: July 29

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

