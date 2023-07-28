HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 29
The day of July 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Saturday means looking forward to an all-nighter! But before that, we’ve got loads in store for you to explore. Check out the list:
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: July 29
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector-14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Third Eye
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre, Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: July 28 to August 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh ( Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: B Praak & Sunil Grover Live
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, IP Estate, ITO
When: July 29
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO ( Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Delhi Book Fair & Stationery Fair
Where: (Book Fair)Halls 11, 12 & 12A and (Stationery Fair) Halls 3 and 4, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: July 29 to August 4
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Ghalib In New Delhi
Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: July 29
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
