I asked a professional chef 8 kitchen essentials every new homeowner needs: These are his top picks

A close friend recently moved into her first home, and somewhere between picking curtains and arguing over cutlery, we realised the kitchen felt like the biggest question mark. Instead of guessing what actually matters, I did what any sensible friend would do and called in expert help. Enter Mrinal Marwaha, a lifestyle chef known for ingredient led cooking and food stories that feel warm, personal, and full of flavour. Chef approved kitchen essentials that prioritise function over fuss, making daily cooking easier, calmer, and far more enjoyable at home. (Chef Mrinal Marwaha)

His recipes move comfortably from miso glazed mushrooms to comforting pasta, always rooted in real cooking for real people. Beyond his online kitchen, he has worked with brands like Coca Cola, Wellbeing Nutrition, Victorinox, Burger King, Carlsberg, and Chaayos. I asked him what every home kitchen truly needs to make daily cooking possible, not impressive for social media, just practical, comforting, and easy to live with.

As a chef who uses advanced techniques daily, how important are basics for home cooking? Mrinal says, "Honestly, basics matter more than fancy techniques, especially in a home kitchen. As a chef, I may use advanced methods, but at home it always comes back to simple, efficient cooking. If your fundamentals are right, you can make great meals with very little. Everyday cooking should feel efficient, calm, and enjoyable, not complicated.”