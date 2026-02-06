I asked a professional chef 8 kitchen essentials every new homeowner needs: These are his top picks

A close friend recently moved into her first home, and somewhere between picking curtains and arguing over cutlery, we realised the kitchen felt like the biggest question mark. Instead of guessing what actually matters, I did what any sensible friend would do and called in expert help. Enter Mrinal Marwaha, a lifestyle chef known for ingredient led cooking and food stories that feel warm, personal, and full of flavour.
His recipes move comfortably from miso glazed mushrooms to comforting pasta, always rooted in real cooking for real people. Beyond his online kitchen, he has worked with brands like Coca Cola, Wellbeing Nutrition, Victorinox, Burger King, Carlsberg, and Chaayos. I asked him what every home kitchen truly needs to make daily cooking possible, not impressive for social media, just practical, comforting, and easy to live with.
As a chef who uses advanced techniques daily, how important are basics for home cooking?
Mrinal says, "Honestly, basics matter more than fancy techniques, especially in a home kitchen. As a chef, I may use advanced methods, but at home it always comes back to simple, efficient cooking. If your fundamentals are right, you can make great meals with very little. Everyday cooking should feel efficient, calm, and enjoyable, not complicated.”
What are the 8 must-haves every home kitchen needs that will make everyday cooking possible in a new home?
1. A good chef’s knife
This is the tool you will reach for the most. A sharp, well balanced knife speeds up prep, keeps cuts clean, and reduces effort. When chopping feels easy, cooking becomes far less tiring, especially on busy weekdays.
2. Sturdy chopping boards
At least two boards are essential, one for vegetables and one for meat. This keeps flavours clean and avoids cross contamination. A solid board also protects your knife and gives you a stable surface, making prep faster and more organised.
3. A reliable everyday pan
A good non stick or stainless steel pan handles most daily cooking. Think eggs, stir fries, quick sautés, and reheating leftovers. Investing in one dependable pan saves time, effort, and frustration during routine meals.
4. A deep pot or saucepan
This is your quiet workhorse. It covers boiling pasta, cooking rice, simmering soups, and making one pot meals. Many people overlook it, but once you have a good one, you will use it more than expected.
5. Airtight storage containers
Good containers help with meal prep, leftovers, and pantry order. They keep ingredients fresh, reduce waste, and make your fridge easier to manage. When everything has a place, cooking feels calmer and more intentional.
6. Simple everyday tools
Small tools make a big difference. A peeler, lemon squeezer, tongs, spatula, and ladle cover most needs. These basics keep you from improvising mid cook and make the entire process smoother.
7. Proper dinnerware
Having plates and cutlery you enjoy using matters more than people think. It encourages you to sit down and enjoy your food instead of eating from cookware. Good meals deserve a proper finish, even on simple days.
8. A food processor or manual chopper
Chopping onions, grinding masalas, making dips, or blending sauces becomes effortless with this one tool. It cuts prep time drastically and makes cooking feel manageable even after a long day.
As home cooks, what are the three things that will help us plan our meals better for the week?
Stock smart basics
Keep versatile ingredients around. Grains, lentils, sauces, spices, vegetables, and proteins. When your kitchen is stocked, meals come together faster.
Prep in advance
Wash, chop, and store vegetables. Marinate proteins. Portion ingredients once or twice a week. Even thirty minutes of prep saves hours later.
Use time-saving tools
A good knife, storage containers, and a food processor make cooking feel easier and more regular. Meal planning is not about fancy food. It is about making cooking feel doable every day.
Kitchen essentials every new home owner needs: FAQs
Start with a good knife, chopping boards, one everyday pan, a deep pot, and basic tools. These cover most daily cooking needs without clutter.
Spend more on items you use daily like knives and pans. Storage and small tools can be simple as long as they work well.
Not many. Strong basics matter more. A food processor or manual chopper helps, but good technique carries most meals.
Use airtight containers, keep tools visible, and avoid buying extras early. Let your cooking habits guide what you add later.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
