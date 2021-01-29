IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / If Bollywood films could, then sew could we: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena
In Rohena Gera’s delicately crafted Sir, Tillotama Shome plays a maid who dreams of starting her own tailoring business. Here, her employer has just given her a sewing machine as a gift.
In Rohena Gera’s delicately crafted Sir, Tillotama Shome plays a maid who dreams of starting her own tailoring business. Here, her employer has just given her a sewing machine as a gift.
art culture

If Bollywood films could, then sew could we: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena

On screen and off, the sewing machine transformed lives for decades, and it’s still appearing in the role of agent of change.
READ FULL STORY
By Poonam Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Last week I watched Sir, the debut feature film by Rohena Gera that was the toast of the international festival circuit in 2018-19 and was released earlier this month on Netflix. While the reviews have understandably focused on the delicately etched relationship between the affluent Mumbai architect Ashwin (Vivek Gomber) and his domestic help Ratna (Tillotama Shome), I was struck by something else entirely.

Ratna is a young widow earning a living and paying for the education of her younger sister by working as a “servant”, but she has a dream — of learning to sew and starting her own tailoring business. She enrols in a three-month tailoring course after trying and failing to learn the trade from a disagreeable tailor. When Ashwin gifts her a sewing machine, Ratna’s happiness overwhelms her. She runs her hand lovingly over it, gazing at it in wonder.

In the popular imagination, the sewing machine was often seen as the last and only fallback of the lone woman — especially one without a commercial skill or the benefit of a formal education. It was a way to support oneself and one’s children, in the absence of a husband.

In Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker (1970), Raju’s widowed mother (Achala Sachdev) stitches his school uniforms and slaves away at her machine making clothes for others, to give him a good education so he won’t grow up to be a circus clown like his father. Eight years later, in Yash Chopra’s Trishul (1978), when a pregnant Shanti (Waheeda Rehman) is abandoned by her lover Raj (Sanjeev Kumar), she raises her son on the money she earns stitching clothes on her sewing machine.

As recently as 2007, in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, set in Banaras, Savitri (Jaya Bachchan), whose husband has fallen on hard times, runs her household on her earnings from stitching petticoats on her machine late into the night.

The sewing machine has also stood for ideal wifely and feminine qualities, a symbol of the kind of woman who excels in quiet and useful domestic work. In the early ’70s, an ad for a popular sewing machine brand showed a picture of a mother and daughter, with the tagline: “Train her to be an ideal housewife.” It exhorted the mother to “transform her into a capable, economical housewife…” Another ad announced, with a photograph of a traditional Indian bride: “A gift of love on her wedding day… for a lifetime of happiness.” (My own mother got a gleaming Singer sewing machine when she got married, and used it for years.)

Historian David Arnold, in his terrific book Everyday Technology: Machines and the Making of India’s Modernity, reveals that sewing machines were first introduced in India in the 1850s, but even by the beginning of World War 1, barely 1% of Indian households had one.

These were imported machines, mostly of the American Singer brand. But after Independence, the indigenisation of sewing machines took off in earnest, and domestic manufacturers even began exporting to other Asian and African countries.

Singer the brand, incidentally, comes from Isaac Merrit Singer, the American businessman who first patented and mass-produced the sewing machine. Tim Harford, presenter of the BBC radio show and podcast 50 Things That Made the Modern Economy, says Singer was a womaniser who fathered 22 children and kept a sharp eye on the profit line (he liked to say he cared only for the dime). But as Harford reminds us, sometimes “…social progress can be advanced by the most self-interested of motives”.

Despite the clichés, in the end the sewing machine was a game-changing invention for women. It was easy to operate, relatively cheap, could be carried from place to place, was an enormous time-saver (if it took over 10 hours to stitch a shirt by hand, it took barely an hour on the machine), and most important of all, it opened up an avenue by which women could earn a living independently and at home.

As for how it changed the life of the professional darzi and paved the way for the modern garments industry, well, that’s a story for another day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
(HT illustration: Monica Gupta)
art culture

Loads to Carrie: Can Sex and the City’s second coming be better than its first?

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:16 PM IST
It’s been 17 years and the world has changed in ways that can’t be ignored. The long-promised reboot — And Just Like That... — will need more people of colour, more opinion, more shades of the rainbow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Rohena Gera’s delicately crafted Sir, Tillotama Shome plays a maid who dreams of starting her own tailoring business. Here, her employer has just given her a sewing machine as a gift.
In Rohena Gera’s delicately crafted Sir, Tillotama Shome plays a maid who dreams of starting her own tailoring business. Here, her employer has just given her a sewing machine as a gift.
art culture

If Bollywood films could, then sew could we: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena

By Poonam Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST
On screen and off, the sewing machine transformed lives for decades, and it’s still appearing in the role of agent of change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
art culture

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:36 PM IST
He said early on that he had no magic wand, yet magic is what he has wrought as India A and U-19 coach. How exactly did Dravid do it? Take a look at the steps that started out so small, and ended at the Gabba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
"The government has provided a platform to the students for who were keen to learn the calligraphic skills," said Safoora Hameed, a participant at the exhibition-cum-workshop.(ANI)
art culture

Calligraphy exhibition organised in Srinagar to promote J-K's rich heritage

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) under the Union Territory administration organised a calligraphy exhibition-cum-workshop in Srinagar to provide a platform for young artists in the Valley to showcase their talents as well as promote the region's rich heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram(Twitter/MinisterKTR)
art culture

Telangana inaugurates a state of the art logistics park at Batasingaram

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Jointly developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the Truck Dock Logistics Park was inaugurated by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at Batasingaram
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
President Aleksandar Vucic’s allies say the 23-meter-high (75-foot-high), 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, placed on a gilded egg-shaped pedestal in downtown Belgrade will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital.(AP)
art culture

Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

AP, Belgrade, Serbia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Serbia’s president attended the unveiling on Wednesday night of a grandiose monument to a medieval monk and historic ruler which has come under fire from critics who call it oversized and kitschy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich.(Reuters)
art culture

Swiss concept artists go underground with foundation project

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Swiss concept artists Frank and Patrik Riklin are diving into the urban landscape to create their latest piece - an art project that will be buried beneath a new residential development north of the city of Zurich
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. (Instagram)
art culture

Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:46 AM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with top film festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K(Twitter/iamknitguy/PhilipWegmann)
art culture

Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
American woman Tobey King's crocheting skills tapped into the meme trend on Bernie Sanders with the iconic mittens, sold Bernie doll for over $20K and donated the money to charity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York(Twitter/LanceKlass)
art culture

Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.(ANI)
art culture

Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 15-day annual tribal fair or 'Adivasi Mela' commenced on Tuesday at Bhubaneswar's Adivasi Exhibition Ground. The fair will remain open for the public from 11 am to 7 pm every day till February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
"The idea is to create the biggest human chain, to speak about togetherness and today in Cape Town this is the ninth step of that project," Saype, who was born Guillaume Legros. (Reuters)
art culture

Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town

Reuters, Cape Town
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In his "Beyond Walls" series, the 31-year-old graffiti artist links street and land art in cities across the world -- often depicting a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced Nov. 17 that parades were off.(AP)
The “house float” movement started almost as soon as a New Orleans spokesman announced Nov. 17 that parades were off.(AP)
art culture

No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:31 PM IST
All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus outbreak canceled the elaborate parades mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.(Unsplash)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.(Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government will take necessary steps to provide assistance to the distressed artists and have embraced their plight due to the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people(Unsplash)
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people(Unsplash)
art culture

Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:50 AM IST
  • Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP