Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In India, the ‘Lost Generation’ was actually a generation that found its voice

ByK Narayanan
May 30, 2025 07:44 PM IST

The giants of the freedom struggle were older. But their successors - young Indians born between 1883 and 1900, including Nehru - shaped the newly free nation.

The defining event of the Lost Generation in Europe and the Americas was the Great War.

Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the midnight session of the Constituent Assembly on August 15, 1947. (HT Archives) PREMIUM
Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the midnight session of the Constituent Assembly on August 15, 1947. (HT Archives)

It is harder to pinpoint a single event that served the same function for that cohort in India.

Most of the giants who led the freedom movement — Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Sarojini Naidu — belonged to previous generations. But their influence on those who followed saw the struggle for independence become truly national, with the Indian equivalent of the Lost Generation eventually becoming the architects of a new, independent nation.

The battles of this younger cohort were different from those that shaped Ernest Hemingway, JRR Tolkien and Ezra Pound in the West.

Was the new political awareness in India the result of George Curzon’s Partition of Bengal and the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905, partly as a result of it?

Was it furthered when India’s dead soldiers and wounded veterans were met with the thanks of the Rowlatt Act of 1919, which gave the police the continued right to arrest without warrants, hold detainees indefinitely and imprison without trial or judicial review?

Was it shaped by the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh (also 1919)? Or the rise of Gandhi as a national leader, after his return to India in 1915?

As these events, one after another, reinforced the idea of a new “India”, a generation of young leaders emerged: BR Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Mahadev Desai, Acharya Kripalani, Subhas Chandra Bose and, vitally, Jawaharlal Nehru.

In India, this wasn’t a Lost Generation at all. It was a generation finding its voice.

In the words of the freedom fighter Rambriksh Benipuri, no stranger to the pen: “When I recall Non-Cooperation era of 1921, the image of a storm confronts my eyes… no other movement upturned the foundations of Indian society to the extent… From the most humble huts to the high places, from villages to cities, everywhere there was a ferment, a loud echo.”

When Independence was won, it was this storm of young people that began the business of building the nation. In the fields and hospitals, the offices and transport systems. In the courts beginning to uphold a new Constitution.

It was at the hands of this generation that an India as old as the Indus Valley and the Vedas was reborn as a new country, and emerged blinking from the shadow of the Raj and the bloody birthing of Partition.

Look at free India’s first cabinet and you see them. With the exceptions of Patel and C Rajagopalachari, every minister, starting with Nehru, came from the generation born between 1883 and 1900. A generation, in India, of pathfinders. Dreamers. Doers of the impossible.

Looking back, it can be hard to believe what they pulled off.

In their gentle way, they shook the world.

(K Narayanan writes on films, videogames, books and occasionally technology)

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / In India, the ‘Lost Generation’ was actually a generation that found its voice

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On