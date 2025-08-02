Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

In photos: See some of the treasures unboxed at the new V&A East Storehouse

BySukanya Datta
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 01:55 pm IST

In an effort more than 10 years in the making, an old warehouse has been redesigned as a museum, with over 250,000 objects on display.

A suit of armour created for Date Yoshimura, a feudal landlord in north-eastern Japan, likely in the 16th century. It is made of lacquered iron with metal details that include iron chain mail, patterned silk sleeves and fittings of gilded metal and silver. (V&A East Storehouse)
A suit of armour created for Date Yoshimura, a feudal landlord in north-eastern Japan, likely in the 16th century. It is made of lacquered iron with metal details that include iron chain mail, patterned silk sleeves and fittings of gilded metal and silver. (V&A East Storehouse)
The Kaufmann Office, designed in the 1930s by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Edgar J Kaufmann, a Pittsburgh-based department-store owner. The rectangular office features design elements that would become Wright’s trademark: cypress plywood and cypress-veneered blockboard, and geometric forms. (V&A East Storehouse)
The Kaufmann Office, designed in the 1930s by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Edgar J Kaufmann, a Pittsburgh-based department-store owner. The rectangular office features design elements that would become Wright’s trademark: cypress plywood and cypress-veneered blockboard, and geometric forms. (V&A East Storehouse)
A wedding dress from 1933 by Norman Hartnell, featuring embroidered silk satin, pearls, glass beads, satin applique and tulle. (V&A East Storehouse)
A wedding dress from 1933 by Norman Hartnell, featuring embroidered silk satin, pearls, glass beads, satin applique and tulle. (V&A East Storehouse)
A Buddhist sculpture of a a Bodhisattva or dwarapala (guardian of the gate) from the 2nd century CE. Made of sandstone, it was likely part of a pillar or a stupa wall. (V&A East Storehouse)
A Buddhist sculpture of a a Bodhisattva or dwarapala (guardian of the gate) from the 2nd century CE. Made of sandstone, it was likely part of a pillar or a stupa wall. (V&A East Storehouse)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / In photos: See some of the treasures unboxed at the new V&A East Storehouse
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On