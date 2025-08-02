Sat, Aug 02, 2025
In photos: See some of the treasures unboxed at the new V&A East Storehouse
By
Sukanya Datta
Updated on: Aug 02, 2025 01:55 pm IST
In an effort more than 10 years in the making, an old warehouse has been redesigned as a museum, with over 250,000 objects on display.
A suit of armour created for Date Yoshimura, a feudal landlord in north-eastern Japan, likely in the 16th century. It is made of lacquered iron with metal details that include iron chain mail, patterned silk sleeves and fittings of gilded metal and silver. (V&A East Storehouse)
The Kaufmann Office, designed in the 1930s by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Edgar J Kaufmann, a Pittsburgh-based department-store owner. The rectangular office features design elements that would become Wright’s trademark: cypress plywood and cypress-veneered blockboard, and geometric forms. (V&A East Storehouse)
A wedding dress from 1933 by Norman Hartnell, featuring embroidered silk satin, pearls, glass beads, satin applique and tulle. (V&A East Storehouse)
A Buddhist sculpture of a a Bodhisattva or dwarapala (guardian of the gate) from the 2nd century CE. Made of sandstone, it was likely part of a pillar or a stupa wall. (V&A East Storehouse)
News
/
Lifestyle
/
Art and Culture
/
In photos: See some of the treasures unboxed at the new V&A East Storehouse
