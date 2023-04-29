Twists of fate: Meet the Indian creating new variants of the Rubik’s cube

Ghost cubes, dodecahedrons, triangles… there are exciting new versions of the Rubik’s cube emerging out of India. PREMIUM ‘The cubes have taught me to be patient and accept that the solutions will come, in time,’ says Manish Rathod, 50. (Rutvi Rathod)

Manish Rathod, 50, has made 50 variants himself, and 15 of his designs have been inducted into the Twisty Puzzles Museum, an online repository of unique takes on the Rubik’s cube, by designers from around the world.

Rathod’s entries include a 12-sided or dodecahedron version with 50 movable pieces; an icosahedron with 20 faces; and a curvy ghost cube that seems at first to have no movable edges, but is made up of 20 triangles and 80 moveable pieces.

“My favourites to solve and design are the ghost cubes,” says Rathod, who is, by day, vice-president of sales with a TV network in Ahmedabad.

Ghost cubes are twisty puzzles in which every layer has to be off centre in order to move; all pieces are the same colour; and the challenge is to turn the scrambled version, somehow, back into the smooth three-dimensional structure it started out as. “The ghost cube is a shape-shifter,” he says. “You often can’t make out which pieces belongs to which side.”

Rathod has a number of ghost cubes in his collection of more than 350 twisty puzzles. He has scrambled and solved them all, though he only picked up his first Rubik’s cube in 2017. That was on a whim, at an airport bookshop. Over time, he learnt that “a cube has to be solved layer by layer, and not side by side,” Rathod says. “Just like we construct a building floor by floor, and not by making one side wall and then another.”

Then he learnt that there are 43 quintillion possible ways to scramble a standard 3x3x3 Rubik’s cube. He studied the notations (what each piece in a twisty puzzle is called) and algorithms (formulas for how the pieces move), and once he glimpsed the engineering behind it all, he was hooked.