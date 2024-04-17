Indian whiskey clinches top spot as world's best single malt at 2024 London Spirits Competition

Godawan Century, a single malt whiskey from India, claimed the highest score in the single malt whiskey category at the 2024 London Spirits Competition, also earning recognition as the top-scoring product from India. Once again, the results of the 2024 London Spirits Competition highlight the finest spirits worldwide, evaluated based on criteria such as quality, value, and packaging. Godawan 100 secured an impressive score of 96 points, solidifying its position as the premier single malt whiskey globally. Godawan Century wins top honours at 2024 London Spirits Competition with a score of 96 points, recognised as the best single malt whiskey from India.(Pixabay)

According to the tasting notes provided by the London Spirits Competition, Godawan Century offers pronounced tropical notes, a lighter palate, and a short finish. It presents a delightful sweetness on the palate, with subtle hints of caramel, charcoal, cinnamon, and anise, culminating in a long dry finish.

In the London Spirits Competition, spirits are meticulously judged with the end consumer in mind, focusing on three key criteria: quality, value, and packaging. To receive a medal, spirits must excel in all three aspects, with quality carrying the most weight. Crafted with precision by Diageo India, Godawan Single Malt Whisky reflects its origin and heritage. Inspired by the profound Rajasthani ethos of finding beauty in scarcity while promoting sustainability, Godawan embraces these values in its production process. The unique arid climate of Godawan contributes to a special "Angel's share" phenomenon during maturation, resulting in an exceptional flavor profile that captivates the senses.

This rare whisky is matured in specially selected casks that have been infused with Indian botanicals to further enhance the appeal of the whisky. Introduced by Diageo India, the country's leading beverage company, Godawan presents Godawan 100, a bespoke collector's edition Single Malt consisting of only 100 bottles. This special release pays homage to the Great Indian Bustard, affectionately known as Godawan, on its first anniversary.

Once a common sight across India, the Great Indian Bustard now faces a precarious existence with only a little over a hundred remaining. Each addition to the Godawan flock holds significant importance, driving the brand's commitment to environmental conservation and ecological preservation of the bird. Additionally, both Godawan Single Malt Rich and Rounded Artisan Whisky and Godawan Single Malt Fruit and Spice Artisan Whisky received gold medals at the 2024 London Spirits Competition. This recognition solidifies the brand's position as the preferred choice among top bartenders worldwide during the judging period.