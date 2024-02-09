Chocolate Day: Make this Instagram viral chocolate date bark to add some sweetness to your life

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. In the lead-up to this red-letter day, sweeten things up for your loved on by making a date chocolate bar for Chocolate Day today. First making its mark on TikTok and then on Instagram Reels, this recipe was created by creator @thathealthjunkie. The reason it went viral is because it tastes just like a Snickers bar, a healthier version. Pretzel date chocolate bar with nuts and dry fruits (Instagram)

The chocolate bar is made up of layers - nougat topped with caramel and peanuts and dipped into milk chocolate. So, much like the original bar, this bark features chocolate, peanut butter and a caramel replacement aka mejool dates. While you may be shocked that these dried, rubber-like fruit taste like caramel, several recipes use them to make healthy and vegan alternatives. Also, when you freeze the dried fruit, it makes for a chewy toffee-like texture.

The chocolate date bark tastes like Snickers (Instagram)

To make this chocolate bark, de-seed the dates, butterfly them (a technique used to cut foods, especially chicken, into half) and place them on a baking sheet that is lined with parchment paper. Spread a layer of peanut butter and cover all the dates. Melt chocolate and pour a generous layer on it. This forms the base layer of your bark and you can add several toppings to it. Freeze the tray till it hardens and break it up.

The changes that one can make to this bark are endless as it can be customised to your loved one’s liking. Baker and author Shivesh Bhatia would try “different chocolate varieties, like dark or white chocolate and incorporate a variety of nuts [instead of just peanuts]. You can simply sprinkle sea salt on the bark, which would take this guilt-free treat to a whole new level”. He adds, “I would also experiment with adding different textures to the bark. The layer of nut butter adds an extra level of creamy richness and this treat is perfect for any occasion, not just Chocolate Day.”

Rasmalai inspired white chocolate bark with pistachios and dried rose petals(Instagram)

If Chef Guntas Sethi were to make it, she would “do a pistachio version, with pistachio butter, chopped pistachios and white chocolate”. She adds, "You could also make a bark inspired by Indian flavours like the popular mithai kaju katli. After your place a layer of dates, spread cashew butter and sprinkle elaichi powder on it. Then pour over melted white chocolate and top it off with saffron strands, which gives the illusion of eating a kaju katli.”

On the other hand, Chef Natasha Gandhi shares, “A simple swap that I would make in this date chocolate bar would be to use caramel instead of peanut butter. Top it with roasted and crushed peanuts along with salted potato wafers and truffle salt, which will take things to the next level. You can also use hazelnut spread with chopped caramel candy for crunch and it makes for a nostalgic treat, too. Crushed raspberry pairs well with white chocolate and you can top it off with some edible heart sprinkles. A Lotus Biscoff spread and digestive biscuits or Oreo biscuits also make for a tasty combination.”