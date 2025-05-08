India's first-ever tomato festival ‘Toma Terra’ draws criticism, internet says ‘insensitive to all starving people’

India is set to host its first-ever tomato festival, 'Toma Terra,' inspired by Spain's famous La Tomatina festival. The event is set to take place at Hyderabad's Experium Eco Park on May 11. While the idea of bringing tomato fight to India seems exciting to some, many on the internet aren't exactly thrilled. People have expressed their disappointment, with many questioning the relevance of hosting such an event in India. Let's take a look at what people have to say about the event. (Also read: Doctor ranks 10 most popular weight loss methods: Ozempic scores 7/10, while this one tops the list ) Toma Terra festival faces backlash online over food waste amid starvation concerns. (File photo)

How internet reacted

The Instagram post about Toma Terra shared by the page Unstumbed sparked a flurry of critical comments. One user wrote, “Doesn't sound like a good idea for India. Do we have an excess of tomatoes? We could use them to feed the many people in desperate need of food instead.”

Another added, "Why bring a wasteful practice here? We should be championing sustainability instead. People don't have enough water, there are farmer suicides, and you want to waste perfectly good food just so that some people can have fun?"

Another commented, "Meanwhile, children and people are starving in different parts of India." Another pointed out, "In a country where more than half the population of billions are starving…" Other users raised hygiene and resource-related issues. "It's a waste of food and resources... and it will be the most unhygienic thing to do in India," one person wrote. Another added, "This seems really terrible and insensitive to all the starving people of India!"

About Hyderabad's Toma Terra festival

Toma Terra is set to take place on May 11, 2025, at Experium Eco Park in Hyderabad. The event will run from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, featuring live music, a large-scale tomato fight, interactive games and food stalls. According to BookMyShow, tickets start at ₹499, with premium packages available up to ₹3,499. Children under 10 years of age can enter for free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.