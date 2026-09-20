Inside a London-based pharmacist’s daughter’s Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday celebration: See pics

London-based pharmacist Amina Khan took to Instagram on September 19, 2026, to share pictures and videos from her 5-year-old daughter’s SRK-themed birthday celebration. She shared a series of posts showcasing her daughter’s love for Shah Rukh Khan and how the family brought together Barbie and SRK-inspired elements for the special occasion. Let’s take a closer look at the celebrations that caught the internet’s attention.

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Inside SRK-themed birthday celebrations

Amina shared that her 5-year-old daughter had specifically asked for an SRK-themed birthday party and even wanted to invite Shah Rukh Khan to the celebration. Considering her request, the decorations were designed as a blend of SRK and Barbie themes, with Shah Rukh Khan taking centre stage. In one picture, a large Shah Rukh Khan poster can be seen in the backdrop as the mother and daughter pose with their guests. The hosts, including the birthday girl, were dressed in pink, keeping with the Barbie-inspired theme.

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{{^usCountry}} Another picture shows a lavish dining table decorated in pink and white, complementing the Barbie theme, while cupcakes topped with Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures added a Bollywood touch to the celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another picture shows a lavish dining table decorated in pink and white, complementing the Barbie theme, while cupcakes topped with Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures added a Bollywood touch to the celebration. {{/usCountry}}

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In another picture, Amina’s daughter can be seen posing with a large pink Barbie-themed cake surrounded by matching decorations. The family also set up a dedicated play area for the children, complete with an inflatable bounce house.

Why was SRK the theme?

Amina captioned, “My 5-year-old wanted an SRK-themed birthday for months and begged me to invite him to her party. What was I supposed to do? I did my best

SRK x Barbie 5th birthday party

Ps 5 years ago, when my rainbow baby girl was born. My business was only just over 1 year old. The moment I knew it was a girl, this fire inside woke up, and I wanted to do the utmost best for her. We used to live in Dagenham in a 2-bed, very small (yet cosy) house. I would never ever imagine my brand, with the blessings of my Lord, would bring me here. I know I always say this, and I’ll keep saying it. If you have a dream, or an idea to start a business, I urge you. Just start. Just 1 year can change your life. Like it did for me, Alhamdulillah x100.”

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