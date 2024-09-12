Interior design is a fusion of layouts, furniture, furnishings, hues, lights and more, converging to create spaces that emanate a storyline but have you ever thought of crafting a space with motifs that add a visual interest? Well, this can be done with the power of patterns, as they turn homes into works of art. Interior design game-changer: Tips to use patterns to instantly elevate your space (Photo by GIOVANI DESIGN)

Interiors get a life through the interaction of texture and design, which produces a sensory-rich symphony that appeals to the senses of those who inhabit them. Patterns can be included through wallpapers or rugs to create a bold story.

Well-selected patterns can improve a space and provide a unified, tranquil mood. Read on as we got some design experts on board from the industry to emphasise the power of patterns in design and how they add to the visual interest of the space.

Mixing Patterns and Textures

Patterns can be fused with various textures to create a layered look. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Gagandeep Kapila, Founder and Principal Architect at Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture, shared, “Patterns give your room a depth and a tactile element. The senses can be stimulated by a dynamic environment created by combining the same. Additionally, choose materials with distinct tactile properties if you want to mix textures successfully. Opt for polished surfaces, earthy accents, plush textiles, and natural materials for a better result. By combining these various textures, you can produce a composition that creates visual interest and gives your design more intricacy.”

Creating Contrast in Design

The best way to showcase the power of patterns is by creating contrast with various elements. Ar Pallavi Pashine, Founder and Principal Architect at Salankar Pashine and Associates, asserted, “Fusing rough textures with smooth ones can bring contrast to spaces. For instance, an eye-catching contrast can be created by pairing a smooth, glossy surface with a rough, textured fabric. In addition to adding depth to the overall design, the contrasting textures produce a rich sensory experience. The combination of such elements speaks a lot about an occupant’s personality, reflecting the essence of patterns.”

Impact of Various Patterns

Patterns do have a certain impact on the lifestyle and preferences of the users. Highlighting the same, Ar Saumitra Bhatkhalkar, Founder and Principal Architect at Studio SB, said, “With their clean lines, geometric patterns give fading design trends a feeling of permanence. These patterns create a sense of balance when they are incorporated into interior spaces. The accuracy of geometry gives rooms a sophisticated harmony. On the other hand, organic patterns incorporate a gentle, flowing quality into interiors by taking their cues from nature. A sense of peace and tranquillity is promoted by floral prints, leafy motifs and swirling patterns, which mimic the beauty of the natural world.”

In essence, patterns have a powerful language in interior design. Adopting patterns is n't just a style choice, it is a life-changing experience that transforms every space into a customised canvas, telling a story that hasn't been revealed!