Interior design tips: 4 important things to keep in mind while designing home with nature as the muse

The fandom of staying closer to nature is timeless and as we move towards modernisation, there is a higher demand for homes that are designed in sync with nature-oriented motifs. The popularity of thematic interiors with nature as the muse can lend a perfect vibe of peace and maintain a positive energy in the house. Home décor with a natural theme may bring texture, warmth, and beauty to a space while fostering a unique sense of connection to the natural world. Since we spend 90% of our time inside, designing a room with calming natural features is very good for both our physical and emotional health. However, while designing the home, it is vital to understand some key nuances that can help in striking that perfect balance. (Also read: Crafting love through thoughtful design: Interior decor tips for romantic atmosphere at home ) Transform your living space into a tranquil oasis by drawing inspiration from nature. (Unsplash)

Tips for Designing a Nature-Inspired Home

Nimish Ajmera, Director and Head of Design and Architecture, Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd shared with HT Lifestyle some important tips that can help you set the right tone and tapestry required to design a home that resonates with the elements of nature.

1. Embracing Natural light and view

Experience the impact of natural Light and Air by designing windows in a way that you have maximum exposure to natural light and ventilation. This will help you get access to natural light during the daytime and add that extra layer that aligns with the changing seasons and patterns of the sun. Along with this, it will help the residents make their small contribution towards reducing carbon footprints.

Additionally, a breathtaking view of the surroundings, be it landscapes or lush green gardens. Letting a pleasing view of nature into your apartments blurs the line of difference between outdoor and indoor spaces, making a flawless transition of enhancement between the nature of outer space and your home space.

2. Opting for sustainable materials

Eco-friendly material that reduces the adverse impact on environmental health and promotes long-term sustainability. Reusing wood, bamboo, or recycled glass in the renovation or furnishing of your apartment. These materials won’t only add a feeling of natural warmth but also are environment friendly when no resources are wasted and mostly recycled. However one needs to be mindful and keep on conducting checks about those natural and recycled materials to ensure the well-being of the household.

3. Creating outdoor indoor connectivity

Installing features like sliding glass doors, pocket gardens, or outdoor balcony into a sitting space. Designing outdoor areas for relaxation, recreation, and contemplation, allows you to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of your surroundings. it could be a secluded garden retreat, a zen corner, or a reading spot, creating spaces that invite you to connect with nature on a deeper level. Incorporating elements such as native plants, and natural water features, can have a significant impact on nature on your mental health for the greater good.

4. Combining biophilic design

Embrace biophilic design to enhance your home’s connection to the natural world and promote a sense of well-being and liveliness. Elements like living green walls, plants or natural materials inspired by the local environment could be installed. Such elements won’t only improve air quality but also implant a sense of calmness and high-spiritedness in the mindset of home- occupants.

Over and above all the dos and don’ts, one should lend the personal touch that makes the house a home and lends a feeling of safety, comfort and security to the residents.