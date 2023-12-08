International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Date, history and significance

International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: The law of the country ensures that everyone has access to the proper resources needed for their survival. It also ensures that freedom of people is of utmost importance. However, sometimes corruption can be the silent poison in ruining the system of the country and making sure that the power resides in the hands of some people only and independence is not evenly distributed. Societies can crumple due to corruption of a handful of people, and no one is immune to this crime. Corruption can be of many types and each type is harmful for society.

(Unsplash)

Every year, International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated to ensure that people rise together to stop corruption and make society corruption-free. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated on December 9. This year, the special day falls on a Saturday.

History:

In 2003, the United Nations passed the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) - the first step in combating corruption. It was a treaty signed by the UN member states who came together to join hands in fighting against corruption and enforcing law and order. The treaty was signed on December 9 and came into effect on December 14.

Significance:

"The 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. At its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime. States, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth, alike, all have a role to play in uniting the world against corruption," wrote the United States on their official website.

