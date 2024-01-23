International Day of Education 2024: Education is a basic right and is the duty of every citizen of the world to work in providing free access of education to everyone. Most of the difficulties and challenges of the world can be cured if we have bright minds chiseled with education to come together and figure out solutions. From poverty to gender equality, education and cure it all. It is important to provide inclusive and quality education to all, so that a lifetime of opportunities open up for everyone. International Day of Education 2024: Date, history and significance of the day(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Every year, International Day of Education is observed to reinstate the importance of education and why it is important to make it accessible to all. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, International Day of Education is observed on January 24. This year, International Day of Education falls on a Wednesday.

History:

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution to make January 24 as the International Day of Education to create awareness on the accessibility of education and why it is significant for everyone. The resolution was authored by 59 member states, and since then, January 24 has been observed as International Day of Education.

Significance:

The theme of this year is – Learning for lasting peace. "Learning for peace must be a transformative process, enabling learners to gain essential knowledge, values, attitudes, skills, and behaviors, thereby empowering them to serve as catalysts for peace in their communities. The foundation of more peaceful, just, and sustainable societies is laid through education, a force that permeates every facet of our daily lives and overall prospects. In the face of escalating climate change, democratic erosion, persistent inequalities, growing discrimination, hate speech, violence, and conflict on a global scale, education emerges as a powerful tool to both address and prevent these challenges in the future. Moreover, when effectively shaped and implemented, education becomes a long-term investment with increasing returns," wrote United Nations on the official website.