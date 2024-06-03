International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2024: Date, history, significance

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2024: The world, sometimes, can be a murky place for innocent children. With terror, sexual abuse and different forms of violence lurking in the corners looking for their prey, it can be a challenging place for children sometimes. Often children fall prey to these evils of society and live with a lifetime of trauma and horror. Every year, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed to raise awareness about the innocent children who went through terrorising experiences in their lives and what we can do to uphold the rights of children and the victims of aggression. Every year, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on June 4.(Shutterstock)

As we gear up to observe this important day, here are a few things we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed on June 4. This year, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression falls on a Tuesday.

History:

On August 19, 1982, the UN General Assembly's special session focused on the plight that Palestinian and Lebanese children faced due to Israeli aggression during the Lebanon war. The assembly further pledged to protect the rights of the children in Lebanon. The UN General Assembly announced that every year, on June 4, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be observed. Soon after, the United Nations expanded their scope to work for the rights of children all over the world.

Significance:

"Every day, children living in wars across the globe are facing unspeakable horrors. They are not safe sleeping in their homes or playing outside, learning in school or seeking medical care at hospitals. From killing and maiming, abduction and sexual violence, to attacks on education and health facilities, and the denial of the humanitarian assistance that they desperately need, children are being caught in the crosshairs of warring parties at a staggering scale," wrote the United Nations on their official website.