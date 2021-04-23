IND USA
Locks, stock and barrel: The Wknd Puzzle with Dilip D’Souza

Can you follow the clues to sort out which celebrity gets into which chair, and from there, tell where they cut their hair?
By Dilip D'Souza
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021

Five friends — Tukaram, Moon-Moon, Ekavali, Pancham and Quadros — own hair salons near each other. The salons have 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 chairs, not necessarily in the order of the names. They each use a different brand of shampoo, are each patronised by a different celebrity, and have different names. Each has a different price for a haircut too: 200, 400, 2000, 3000 and 4000 (again, not necessarily in any order).

* Miley has never paid more than 2,000 for a haircut; Saif never less than 3,000.

* The Hairtistry salon uses Gardener shampoo.

* Ranbir cannot stand the sight of Tukaram.

* The salon with 1 chair is named either “Hair and There” or “Hairible”.

* Either Moon-Moon or the Hairsupply salon uses Fadindia shampoo.

* Pancham recently bought 3 new chairs for his salon.

* Nole shampoo features at the 2-chair salon.

* Quadros has 5 chairs in his salon.

* The 4,000 haircut includes a rinse with Nole shampoo.

* Saif patronises either Tukaram or Quadros.

* Moon-Moon charges 3,000 for cutting your hair, and gives you a tiny tube of toothpaste to take home.

* Miley likes having her hair cut in complete privacy, so she pays for the other two chairs in the salon to remain empty.

* The Hilhairity salon has always used shampoo from The Bobby Shop.

* Quadros’s haircut is not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either.

* But the Hair and There salon is the cheapest.

* The 5-chair salon charges exactly double what the 3-chair salon does.

* Hairtistry has 5 chairs.

* Saif pays exactly ten times the price Lara does, for a haircut.

* Ranbir avoids salons with too many chairs.

Questions:

* What is the name of the salon Katrina patronises?

* What do you pay for a haircut with Bisemme shampoo?

* Bonus: What do the five friends’ names tell you, if anything?

Scroll down for the answers.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers:

* Katrina has been a fixture at Hilhairity since it opened.

* A Bisemme-shampooed haircut will set you back by just 200.

* Bonus: The names are just plays on words for numbers in different languages (but have nothing to do with the number of chairs in their respective salons).

- EKavali (Ek is One in Marathi)

- TU-karam (for Two in English)

- MOON-MOON (Moonu is Three in Tamil)

- QUAdros (Quatre is Four in French)

- PANCHam (Paanch is Five in Hindi)

