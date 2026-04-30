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Lots of empty corners in your home? 5 decor hacks to make them useful and stylish

Awkward home corners making your interiors look off? Close all loose ends by styling these empty corners.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Your home may be perfectly decorated with well-placed furniture, meticulously aligned statement art pieces, and conversation-starting textiles tying everything together, but that one awkward corner of the room still feels out of place, too empty, and somehow makes the rest of the beautifully styled interiors appear ‘unfinished.’

Spurce up your corner with a few decor tweaks and see how your interiors look more elevated and well-put together. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

ALSO READ: Small living room at home? 5 simple 'illusion' decor hacks to make it appear more spacious

The empty corner of any room is usually neglected due to uncertainty about what exactly to place. It feels too tiny for anything big, and vice versa. The main reason it disturbs the visual flow of a well-styled decor is that the vacant, bland space that sits at the meeting point of two walls, forming a right angle, feels visually unresolved- incomplete. Generally, it is ‘complete’ on the other sides by nearby elements like the back of a sofa or just expanses of bare wall on both sides, making the space feel very ‘unfinished.’

Add personal keepsakes to jazz up the empty corners. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

  • Awkward corners can also act as a canvas for personal storytelling.
  • They can display artwork, travel souvenirs, or meaningful objects.
  • Unlike structured living areas, these corners allow more creativity and experimentation.
  • Personal touches add depth and character to the home in a unique way.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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