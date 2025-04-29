Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lounge approved: 8 best recliner sofa sets for ultimate comfort at home

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 29, 2025 05:24 PM IST

These recliner sofa sets bring home comfort and let you chill, making your living room the best lounge in town.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Home Centre 5 Seater Cairo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Twin- Modern 2-Person Sofa Manual Fabric Recliner Sofa With Center Console And Cup Holder (Colour- Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹45,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 3 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Stone View Details checkDetails

₹44,265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Pawel Leather Recliner Sofa 3+2+1 Seater Manual-Grey | Adjustable 6 Seater Recliner with Cup Holder Storage for Living Room Bedroom | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹124,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe 2-Seater Motorised Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | 2-Seater Recliner Sofa | Cupholders & 25L Storage | Unique Lumbar Design | USB Charging | Beige View Details checkDetails

₹67,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 2 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Stone View Details checkDetails

₹33,228

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Couch Cell Two-Seater Recliner Sofa, Brown Suede Velvet View Details checkDetails

₹29,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Garcin Manual 3 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Dark Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Crimson Red View Details checkDetails

₹19,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul | Shangri-La | Electric Recliner Sofa with Oversized Backrest, Premium Comfort and Soft Leatherette | Motorized Recliner for Relaxing at Home | with Installation (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If flopping onto your sofa feels like sinking into a pile of rocks, it’s time for an upgrade. The best recliner sofa sets are here to rescue your lounge from the boring and the basic. Binge-watching, reading, snoozing or just pretending to be busy, these recliners are built for it all. From a solo recliner sofa to full-blown lounge sofa configurations, this line-up is all about chill mode.

Recliner sofa sets that turn your lounge into a comfort zone where style and relaxation come together without compromise.
Recliner sofa sets that turn your lounge into a comfort zone where style and relaxation come together without compromise.

We’re talking adjustable backs, plush padding and enough style to give your lounge a proper glow-up. Ready to claim your seat? These picks bring more than comfort. They bring attitude. So, sink in, stretch out and enjoy your lounge like never before. Because lounging should never feel like a chore.

 

Top 8 picks for the best recliner sofa sets

 

Loading Suggestions...

Settle into softness with this 5-seater recliner sofa that makes your lounge feel like a calm cocoon. With plush polyester upholstery, a sturdy pinewood frame and a gentle beige tone, it brings comfort, warmth and serious laid-back appeal to any living space. The curved arm style adds a relaxed finish.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
Spacious, sturdy and seriously cosy, this recliner sofa blends soft fabric and solid wood for effortless lounging every single day.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
5 Seater (3+2 set)
Upholstery Fabric Type
Polyester
Frame Material
Pinewood and Plywood
Dimensions (3+2 Recliner)
199 x 93 x 99 cm, 147 x 93 x 99 cm
Click Here to Buy

Home Centre 5 Seater Cairo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |2 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Cosy up with the Avalon Twin from Duroflex, a recliner sofa built for two and packed with smart features. From cup holders to a handy centre console and built-in storage, this lounge sofa keeps everything within arm’s reach. The ergonomic design and soft cushions are perfect for all-day chilling.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
With cup holders, storage and soft support, this recliner sofa is all about kicking back with zero effort and full comfort.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
2 Seater (Loveseat)
Upholstery Fabric Type
Soft Fabric
Extra Features
Cup Holders, Centre Console, Storage Bin
Dimensions
185 x 96 x 98.5 cm
Click Here to Buy

duroflex Avalon Twin- Modern 2-Person Sofa Manual Fabric Recliner Sofa With Center Console And Cup Holder (Colour- Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Stargazer Recliner brings luxury and relaxation together in one stunning piece. This 3-seater recliner sofa is upholstered in velvet fabric, offering comfort with ergonomic design, superior lumbar support and plush dual-layer foam. Whether you’re reading, watching or just lounging, this recliner chair has your back.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
Ergonomically designed with velvet fabric and dual-layer foam, this recliner provides the perfect combination of comfort, durability and support.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Upholstery Fabric Type
Velvet
Special Features
Ergonomic Design, Dual-Layer Foam
Dimensions (L x W x H)
212 x 96 x 111 cm
Click Here to Buy

Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 3 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Stone

Loading Suggestions...

The Torque Pawel leather recliner sofa brings elegance and relaxation to your lounge. This 6-seater configuration, complete with cup holders, neck and leg support, and a reversible chaise, is perfect for long lounging sessions. Whether you’re reading or watching, this recliner sofa offers comfort with style.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
With soft cushions, sturdy wood framing, and built-in cup holders, this recliner offers both comfort and convenience for any occasion.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
6 Seater (3+2+1)
Upholstery Fabric Type
Leather
Special Features
Cup Holders, Reversible Chaise
Dimensions (L x W x H)
214 x 104 x 104 cm
Click Here to Buy

Torque - Pawel Leather Recliner Sofa 3+2+1 Seater Manual-Grey | Adjustable 6 Seater Recliner with Cup Holder Storage for Living Room Bedroom | 1 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Transform your lounge with The Sleep Company Luxe 2-seater recliner sofa. With SmartGRID Technology and a unique lumbar design, it’s the ultimate in comfort and support. Featuring an independent motorised recline, cupholders, and 25L of storage, this recliner is the perfect blend of functionality and relaxation.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
SmartGRID technology and a one-touch motorised recline make this recliner sofa a dream to relax in, with added USB charging for convenience.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
2 Seater
Upholstery Fabric Type
Luxurious Suede
Special Features
SmartGRID, USB Charging, Cup Holders
Dimensions (L x W x H)
108 x 100 x 175 cm
Click Here to Buy

The Sleep Company Luxe 2-Seater Motorised Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | 2-Seater Recliner Sofa | Cupholders & 25L Storage | Unique Lumbar Design | USB Charging | Beige

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Stargazer Recliner is perfect for anyone seeking comfort and style. This 2-seater recliner sofa features an ergonomic design, plush dual-layer foam and durable velvet fabric. With a solid wood frame and user-friendly recline mechanism, it's ideal for lounging, reading, or movie nights.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
Ergonomically designed with luxurious velvet fabric, this recliner sofa offers ultimate relaxation and long-lasting support with easy maintenance.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
2 Seater
Upholstery Fabric Type
Velvet
Special Features
Dual-Layer Foam, Ergonomic Design
Dimensions (L x W x H)
154 x 96 x 111 cm
Click Here to Buy

Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 2 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Stone

Loading Suggestions...

Unwind in style with The Couch Cell two-seater recliner sofa. Upholstered in luxurious brown suede velvet, this contemporary recliner sofa is all about comfort. The smooth reclining mechanism and built-in cup holders with storage make it perfect for long days of relaxation and binge-watching in your living room.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
Soft suede velvet and a smooth recline mechanism ensure a comfy lounging experience, with added storage and cup holders for convenience.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
2 Seater
Upholstery Fabric Type
Suede Velvet
Special Features
Reclining Mechanism, Cup Holders, Storage
Dimensions (L x W x H)
182.9 x 76.2 x 101.6 cm
Click Here to Buy

The Couch Cell Two-Seater Recliner Sofa, Brown Suede Velvet

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy ultimate comfort with the Solimo Garcin Manual Recliner. Upholstered in sleek faux leather, this 3-seater recliner sofa adds a touch of luxury to your living room. The solid wood frame and zig-zag spring mechanism ensure lasting comfort and durability, making it perfect for lounging or relaxing.

What makes this the ultimate comfort chair for your home?
The faux leather upholstery, zig-zag spring support, and ergonomic design make this recliner perfect for long hours of comfort and relaxation.

Specifications

Seating Capacity
3 Seater
Upholstery Fabric Type
Faux Leather
Special Features
Zig-Zag Spring, Arm Rest
Dimensions (L x W x H)
195 x 92 x 101 cm
Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand - Solimo Garcin Manual 3 Seater Leatherette Recliner (Dark Brown)

More recliners for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Sit better, work better: Top 8 office chairs to help your efficiency

Best leather recliners: Sink into luxury and comfort with our top 8 picks

Best-selling sofas and recliners: Up to 60% off on Amazon on top-rated picks

Best recliner sofa sets: FAQs

  • What is the difference between a manual and a motorised recliner?

    A manual recliner is operated using a lever or pull mechanism to adjust the reclining position, while a motorized recliner uses an electric motor, allowing you to adjust the recline position with the push of a button.

  • How do I choose the right recliner sofa set for my living room?

    Consider factors such as the seating capacity, upholstery material, recline mechanism (manual or motorized), and the available space in your room. Also, choose a style that matches your decor and provides the level of comfort you need.

  • Are recliner sofa sets durable?

    Yes, most high-quality recliner sofa sets, especially those with solid wood frames and durable upholstery, are built to last. Be sure to check product specifications for the materials used and any warranty offered to ensure long-lasting durability.

  • How do I maintain a recliner sofa?

    Regularly clean the upholstery based on the material (such as wiping faux leather or vacuuming fabric). Check the reclining mechanism for smooth operation and lubricate if necessary. For leather recliners, occasional conditioning will help keep the material soft and prevent cracking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Lounge approved: 8 best recliner sofa sets for ultimate comfort at home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On