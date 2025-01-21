LVMH ‘silent’ as Paris Olympics medals designed by luxury giant set to be replaced

The 2024 Olympics’ prestigious medals were designed by the LVHM-owned Chaumet brand. Chaumet is a luxury jewellery and watchmaker. The sportsmen and athletes who bagged the medals after their incredible performances, much to their dismay, found their quality worsening when they took the medals back home. Now, The New York Times reports that ‘LVMH has no comment’ on the developments. The Chaumet-designed Paris 2024 Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals, featuring a hexagon-shaped piece of iron taken from the original Eiffel Tower,(Bloomberg)

The International Olympic Committee has apologised and says it will find replacements, while Monnaie de Paris, the French mint, which produced the medals, has taken responsibility. It blamed the problem on a technical issue related to varnish. And LVMH has been happy to let the other organisations do the talking. A spokesman for the company said because it did not make the medals and is not responsible for them, according to a report by The New York Times.

What went wrong?

Many sportsmen who participated in the Olympics and won medals found the medal quality worsening, with the sheen, refinement, and finish deteriorating over time.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, a French swimmer who won a bronze medal, upon taking it home found that the bronze coating had stripped away, revealing an older medal beneath, marked ‘Paris 1924.’

As per the New York Times report, the stripping away of the medal’s coating seems to be more common with bronze medals. Further, the report mentioned that The International Olympic Committee apologised and promised replacements.

More about LVMH

LVMH is a French-based multinational conglomerate and is the world’s leading luxury group. They own high-end luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy and more. LVMH is the acronym for Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy. LVMH was founded in 1987 when Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy merged, beckoning a new beginning for the luxury industry. This time at the Olympics, LVMH was the corporate sponsor to foray into sports.

Recently LVHM overtook Novo Nordisk to become the most valuable company in Europe. As per a Forbes report, LVMH chief Bernard Arnault attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration events.

