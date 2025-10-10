Magnetic moments: Fridge magnet workshops are the new rage

Bringing fridge magnets back from holidays has always been a must but what if you can make your own? Artists across cities are organising DIY fridge magnet workshops and have been getting a positive response. Fridge magnets(Shobha arts world)

'DIY fridge magnets have a personal touch that store-bought ones lack'

Artist Shweta Divgi Dhayatkar says the process is suitable for all ages, typically kids above eight years and adults of all ages enjoy these workshops. She says, "The fridge magnets are unique, customised and have a personal touch that store-bought ones lack. No prior art experience is needed as all materials are provided and guidance is given step-by-step. These workshops are usually an hour long. People love making something small yet personal to decorate their homes or gift loved ones."

'Students enjoy creating food shaped fridge magnets'

Food shapes are extremely popular among attendees says artist Shobha Laddha. She says, "We start with moulding, casting and then painting the fridge magnets. My students enjoying creating food shaped fridge magnets like dosas,donuts and pizzas. Others enjoy creating beverages like espressos and lattes. No matter their age, students enjoy playing and experimenting with clay dough. DIY magnets can feature family photos, inside jokes or meaningful symbols. It’s a fun way to make a kitchen feel more personal and cosy."

'Customers love how these small pieces can instantly personalise their spaces'

Harshita Gupta, owner of an online craft supplies store says the demand for raw materials required to make fridge magnets has been on the rise over the past few months. He says, " Fridge magnets have really made a comeback in the past few months. Earlier, they were just considered as souvenirs, but now people are seeing them as a form of self-expression and home décor. Whether it’s a transparent magnet, a photo magnet, or a wooden one, each has its own unique charm and aesthetic. Customers love how these small pieces can instantly personalise their spaces — from displaying memories to adding a pop of creativity on their fridge. With so many styles and finishes available now, people are not just buying them for themselves but also as thoughtful little gifts."

The growing demand is also linked to how social media and gifting trends have evolved, people love collecting and showcasing meaningful things. And that’s exactly what a fridge magnet does, it tells a story in a small, beautiful way

Box- Here's what you need for DIY fridge magnets

Polymer clay- for sculpting custom shapes

Resin- for pouring into moulds

Felt or fabric- for soft designs

Wood cutouts- painted or engraved

Printed family photos

Stickers or washi tape

Upcycled objects like bottle caps, buttons or jewellery

Popular shapes to pick from

Food items

Animals

Emojis

Letters or initials

Flowers