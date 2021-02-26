IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Meet the men stirring up a storm with regional khana in NYC
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
art culture

Meet the men stirring up a storm with regional khana in NYC

Chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, launched their third Indian restaurant, Dhamaka, on Valentine’s Day. make way for pork salad, Champaran Meat and other delicacies.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST

They say their goal is to simply serve authentic Indian food. If it’s too spicy and deserves to be, so be it. And if it’s oily, and needs to be, that’s how it will be. “Unapologetically”, they insist. And if it means pushing against the status quo, that’s the plan.

Chintan Pandya, 41 and Roni Mazumdar, 38, the New York chef and restaurateur duo that everyone has been talking about in recent years, launched their third Indian restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

Dhamaka follows Rahi (2017), which established them, and Adda Indian Canteen (2018), which set them apart and had diners queuing up around the block on some nights. All three are in New York City. The menu, once again, is their manifesto: to bring Indian cuisines to America, without modifying them. This, they believe has been a misinformed and self-defeating endeavour of many Indian restaurants, to make the fare more palatable to Americans. “Have you seen a French restaurant go the India way?” asks Pandya.

This time, it’s about regional Indian food, dishes that are rarely served outside their immediate neighbourhoods. There’s Doh Khleh, a Meghalaya pork salad; Rajasthani Khargosh, as the name suggests, a Rajasthani preparation of rabbit meat; and Champaran Meat, a mutton dish from Bihar. There’s also Macher Jhol, Bengal fish curry but done with baby shark; and Chenna Poda, a dessert from Odisha. It’s hard to find them all served in any one restaurant, even in India.

Pandya, who worked at New York’s Michelin-starred Junoon in 2016 and 2017, holds Champaran Meat as his most satisfying creation at Dhamaka. It’s a story he tells with some relish. It took him months to get right, testing it in eight or nine clay pots, narrowing it down to one. Finally, they were there.

But they weren’t. Further research — 40% of Pandya’s time goes into R&D even when there is no new project on the anvil — showed that Champaran Meat, as it is cooked in India, calls for mutton. Pandya had been using locally sourced goat. Most diners would not have been able tell the difference, but someone who’d had Champaran Meat in India would have. That triggered a fresh hunt. They eventually found a butcher across the country in Arizona. But there was more. Pandya was “adamant”, says Mazumdar, on putting in a whole pod of garlic in the dish rather than a garlic confit. The chef gets what the chef wants.

Sometimes, however, the chef gets what he did not want, simply because he just did not know it existed. That’s how the Doh Khleh made it to the menu. Neither of them had heard of it. Pandya blames his unfamiliarity with the dish on India’s culinary culture that obscures much of its regional specialties.

“Dude, I have never heard of it and I eat, live and do everything Indian,” Pandya recalled telling Eric Valdez, the 28-year-old Filipino chef de cuisine at Rahi, who first suggested the pork salad. But Valdez persisted, and Doh Khleh made it to the menu after a few test-runs against other Meghalaya offerings.

Are they serving food, or is this some kind of rebellion? Pandya says he has been asked that question before. “I’m just trying to follow what was done,” he says. “I’m trying to simplify the food. We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food.”

Mazumdar follows that up, in an email: “We are getting out of the way of Indian cuisine for it to shine in its most unapologetic form. There is a lot of pride that comes with Indian heritage and we are simply sharing that excitement through food and fighting to have a real voice in the American community as Indians (not a diluted / toned down version of Indian).”

Dhamaka’s plan to focus on regional food was no easy decision. Rahi and Adda, after all, set the bar high. With the new restaurant, things had to be fittingly explosive. “I had been doing a lot of research and contemplating different things, but nothing was convincing me or getting me excited,” Pandya says. “It went on for a few months, with Roni chasing me to come up with a theme. I was struggling a lot.”

The Eureka moment came when Pandya was home one evening and his wife asked him if he wanted to eat anything. He did. She quickly made him — he is not allowed to cook at home — tindora and aloo subzi. “I asked myself, ‘How can we have same fresh taste and perspective of Indian food in restaurants?’ That’s how the quest for the menu started, and we began working on regional foods that had not been explored by anyone.”

So, the next time you eat tindora — ivy gourd, if you insist — show some respect.

It can lead to great things.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Intel employees in 1971. This California facility is where the 4004 was initially manufactured. (Image courtesy: Intel)
Intel employees in 1971. This California facility is where the 4004 was initially manufactured. (Image courtesy: Intel)
art culture

The microprocessor is 50 years old. But what makes it so special?

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Half a century ago, Intel’s 4004 chip was born, ushering in the digital revolution. Take a closer look at the little chip that changed the world, altered India’s place in it, and quietly powers modern life
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
“We’re trying to simplify the entire objective of the Indian food,” says chef Chintan Pandya (left) who has created a menu that breaks free from butter chicken and tikka masalas, with restaurateur Roni Mazumbar at Dhamaka. (Adam Friedlander)
art culture

Meet the men stirring up a storm with regional khana in NYC

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, launched their third Indian restaurant, Dhamaka, on Valentine’s Day. make way for pork salad, Champaran Meat and other delicacies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.(Wikimedia Commons)
Namboothiri, 81, one of the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri passes away

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Well-known poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri died here in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid.(AP)
The painting “Guernica”, considered one of Picasso’s masterpieces and by many art critics as perhaps the most powerful anti-war painting in history, hangs in the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid.(AP)
art culture

Iconic tapestry of Picasso's 'Guernica' is gone from the UN

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The iconic tapestry of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” is gone from its place of honor outside the U.N. Security Council in the United Nations headquarters complex overlooking New York’s East River.
READ FULL STORY
Close
art culture

PHOTOS: Argentines honour soccer star Maradona with mosaics

Reuters, Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Gonzalo López Lauch is helping bring soccer star Diego Maradona back to life, one mosaic tile at a time. The visual artist, part of a group called Comando Maradona, unveiled on Thursday a colorful mural of the Argentine player and legend who died on Nov. 25 last year, sparking an outpouring of grief from Buenos Aires to Naples, Italy. The work, in front of the Argentinos Juniors stadium where Maradona played the early years of his career, is part of a series of mosaics the group has produced for the last three months, to honor the day of his death. "We are transforming our pain into a mural in a public space," said López Lauch, who makes up the group with Paula Soto and Gabriela Pereyra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
Holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges during Magh mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
art culture

Magh Mela 2021: Hindu festival draws crowds of bathers to rivers despite Covid19

AP, Prayagraj, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Millions of people have joined a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, where devotees take a dip at Sangam, the sacred confluence of several rivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19.(Reuters)
art culture

New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

Reuters, Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train(Instagram/parineetichopra)
art culture

Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries. (Pixabay)
Jobs in arts, entertainment and recreation fell by 66% in 2020 from a year ago, the largest decline among the city’s economic sectors, erasing a decade of gains in what was one of New York’s most vibrant industries. (Pixabay)
art culture

Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
New York City’s museums, sports arenas and entertainment venues are slowing coming back to life. But the sector has contracted dramatically under the pressure of the global pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time(Twitter/Cdesarts)
Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time(Twitter/Cdesarts)
art culture

Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Sotheby's auction house in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Paris to put on display for the first time, a Paris street scene painted by Vincent Van Gogh in 1887 while he was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction(Twitter/artnet)
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction(Twitter/artnet)
art culture

Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Kashmir receiving heavy snowfall combined with the threat of the spread of Covid, cultural activities including theatres have been at a standstill.(ANI)
With Kashmir receiving heavy snowfall combined with the threat of the spread of Covid, cultural activities including theatres have been at a standstill.(ANI)
art culture

Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Theatre plays have resumed in Kashmir providing entertainment to art lovers in the state, after months of pandemic-induced shutdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter(Twitter/madhavism)
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter(Twitter/madhavism)
art culture

Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Madhavi S Mahadevan's latest #novel 'Bride of the Forest: the Untold Story of Yayati's Daughter' traces feminist lineage by telling the lesser known story of a delicately poised figure in Mahabharata, Yayati's daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Olivia Colman, left, and Anthony Hopkins in a scene from "The Father."(AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Olivia Colman, left, and Anthony Hopkins in a scene from "The Father."(AP)
art culture

The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:15 PM IST
“The Father,” which opens in theaters Friday, is Florian Zeller’s directorial debut but he’s a well-known French playwright and author who’s here adapting his own play, one that’s been put on around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101(Twitter/CityLightsBooks/Sequimmarian)
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101(Twitter/CityLightsBooks/Sequimmarian)
art culture

Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the poet, publisher and City Lights Bookstore founder who helped launch the Beat movement and played a key role in a free-speech battle after he published Ginsberg's poem 'Howl" in 1956', passed away on Monday evening aged 101
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac