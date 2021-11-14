Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Meghalaya to attract tourists to ‘Garo Heritage Village’ with museum on tribe
Meghalaya to attract tourists to ‘Garo Heritage Village’ with museum on tribe

Meghalaya govt to set up museum showcasing the culture and tradition of Garo community at Chibragre locality of Tura
Meghalaya to attract tourists to 'Garo Heritage Village' with museum on tribe
Meghalaya to attract tourists to ‘Garo Heritage Village’ with museum on tribe(Twitter/SangmaConrad)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 05:29 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tura (meghalaya

In a major boost for tourism in Western Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday announced setting up of a "Garo Heritage Village" in West Garo Hills district at a cost of 10 crore.

Though the chief minister did not elaborate on the project, official sources said it will be a museum showcasing the culture and tradition of the Garo community at Chibragre locality of Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills district.

Various infrastructure would be developed to attract tourists to "Garo Heritage Village".

The chief minister announced the project while addressing a programme on the concluding day of the three-day of Wangala festival in the district.

"Govt is committed to promote & preserve the rich culture & traditions of the Garos. With this objective, Govt has earmarked 10 Cr to develop a Garo Heritage Village," Sangma later tweeted.

During the programme, the CM presented a 20 lakh cheque to the 100 Drums Wangala Festival Committee through the deputy commissioner for the year for hosting the festival. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
