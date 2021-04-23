MindPositivity: Rephrasing the wellness mission

Words have power. In the field of mental health, this is even truer. Which is why a new movement is urging mental wellness practitioners and influencers to avoid terms that can feel aggressive and stressful.

Avoid “trauma”, “anxiety”, “toxicity”. Even “purpose” and “self-actualisation” put pressure on the listener. Move away from talk of “goals”, “action” and “doing the work”, towards an emphasis on empathy, compassion and kindness to the self and others. Especially in times such as the present, the #MindPositivity movement advocates, it is important to acknowledge that it is enough just to be making it through each day.

The movement began as a series of New Year resolutions and over four months has urged a move away from labels loaded with expectation and towards terms of affirmation.

“It is important to use words that help us come to terms with our emotions in a constructive manner. Phrases such as ‘sit with your feelings’, ‘embrace your thoughts’, ‘accept yourself’ can go a long way towards creating a sense of acknowledgement and validation of the self,” says Farhana Muna, 32, a mental health advocate and Instagram influencer who posts @farhanamuna and has 43,700 followers.

“We cannot stop terms such as “toxic” and “trauma” altogether. Doing that would downplay what some people have been or are going through. But we can use these terms very cautiously, and try to use language that weeds out self-doubt. These are day-to-day affirmative amends to the kind of words we used to see and use.”

Language is a reflection of how we perceive our relationships with others and ourselves, says Ushri Banerjee, a clinical psychologist and faculty at Calcutta University. “The impact of language is undoubtedly pronounced when it comes to shaping minds. Our choice of positive tools of instruction and communication can kindle a healthy atmosphere. This benefits both the listener and speaker.”

The aim should be betterment. “As far as language less-loaded with expectations is concerned, it is a realm that needs extensive research. I might say, you have done well. That’s positive and appreciative but indirectly, such a comment sows the silent expectation of a certain standard,” Banerjee adds, indicating how a relationship of empathy must necessarily extend beyond words.

Still, she adds, linguistic activism has helped promote gender-neutral terms and moderate the language used for those with mental illness or those of non-binary identities. This too could be a first step towards a larger movement.

Stand-up comic and influencer Daniel Fernandes says moderating language could help prevent inappropriate use too. He posts as @absolutelydanny on Instagram, where he has 60,000 followers and often discusses his journey with clinical depression.

“Words such as ‘toxic’ and ‘trauma’ can’t be used loosely and yet they often are,” he says. “Serious negative words are just thrown around. A movement focused on shifts in language could help recognise real struggles with mental wellness.” Affirmative ripples within the community certainly spark hope, he adds, but people must also remember that social media, although it makes you feel seen and heard, is never a substitute for therapy.