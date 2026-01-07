Modern look sofa covers that will add a sleek and contemporary charm to your living rooms
Modern sofa covers refresh seating with clean lines, smart textures, and easy updates, giving living rooms a stylish lift without replacing your beloved sofa.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HOKIPO 200gsm Knitting Jacquard Sofa Cover 3 Seater Fully Covered, Skimmed Cream (NEW-AR-5309-CRM) View Details
|
₹1,785
|
|
|
HOMETHREADS Plush Faux Fur Sofa Cover – Ultra-Soft, Thick & Fluffy Sectional Couch Slipcover with Anti-Slip Design, Washable Furniture Protector for Lasting Comfort (Beige, 1 Seater | 70x90cm) View Details
|
₹939
|
|
|
HOKIPO Moderna Curves All Season Sofa Cover Mat for 1/2/3 Seater & L Shape Sofa. Make Your Own Sofa Cover Set, Anti-Slip Mat Length 90(D) x 60(L) cm, Oyster Beige (AR-6121-BGE) View Details
|
₹753
|
|
|
STITCHNEST 3 Seater Quilted Velvet Sofa Cover with Tassels | Elegant Beige Sofa Protector for Living Room | Soft, Washable | Perfect for Enhancing Living Room Interiors View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
HOKIPO All Season Printed Chenille Sofa Cover Throw Blanket for 3 Seater Sofa, Size 180x310 cm, Pista Green (AR-5216-GRN) View Details
|
|
|
|
HOMETHREADS Reversible Thick and Soft Floral Sofa Cover | Elevate Your Living Space with Luxurious Slipcover Solutions for Sofa (Beige, 3 Seater | 180x180cm) View Details
|
₹2,096
|
|
|
Story@Home Quilted Sofa Cover 3 Seater Fully Covered Microfiber Sofa Cover 3 Seater 170 x 175 cm Off White, Solid 3 Seater Sofa Cover for Living Room | Create Your own Customized Set View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Stylista Premium Reversible Double Sided Sofa Throw Cover- Ultra Soft, Modern Patterned and Decorative Cover for All Sofa Types, 5-Seater(1 Three-Seater + 2 Single-Seaters), Black View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
