Mother’s Day 2026: 10+ Thoughtful gift options for all moms who say ‘I don’t want anything’

Mother’s Day 2026: Mother’s Day is around the corner, and the buzz to give your moms the best gift has already started. While our moms may never ask for anything beyond time, love, and care, the least we can do is give them something that feels personal and meaningful. Ahead of Mother’s Day, we’ve handpicked a few options that might impress your mom, without her scolding you for “wasting money” (pun intended).

Mother's day gifting options for 2026.(Pexel)

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​Also read | Mother’s Day 2025: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Juicy Couture faded fantasy max satchel (Juicy Couture)

1. Juicy Couture faded fantasy max satchel

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{{^usCountry}} A mom’s love for bags is undeniable. This bag makes a bold statement of luxury and style. The shiny metal ring rod detail adds a touch of sparkle that catches the eye. Made from a combination of textured PU, it offers a chic, durable finish. Inside lining elevates the look, ensuring every detail feels polished and high-end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A mom’s love for bags is undeniable. This bag makes a bold statement of luxury and style. The shiny metal ring rod detail adds a touch of sparkle that catches the eye. Made from a combination of textured PU, it offers a chic, durable finish. Inside lining elevates the look, ensuring every detail feels polished and high-end. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Price: ₹10999/- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: ₹10999/- {{/usCountry}}

Garrten leather mini crossbody bag (Garrten)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Garrten leather mini crossbody bag {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Garrten leather mini crossbody bag {{/usCountry}}

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For all her daily essentials, from keys, money, and phone, this leather mini crossbody bag is the ultimate saviour. Handcrafted from 100% natural Italian leather, it is designed for moments when less truly is more. With adjustable straps and pockets to keep everything as is, this bag gets her out the door, whether she is dashing through the city or strolling on a slow Sunday.

Price: ₹ 11000/-

Eora body care hamper (Eora)

3. Eora body care hamper

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Taking care of your mom’s needs isn’t optional; it’s essential. This Eora hamper consists of body wash and body cream, and is a thoughtful way to show your mom how much she means to you. The range offers clinically-tested body care products that offer 48-hour hydration and are SLS and paraben free.

Price: ₹2400/-

Nimmit mantra maroon banjara hand embroidered silk cotton saree (Nimmit)

4. Nimmit mantra maroon banjara hand embroidered silk cotton saree

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Add a beautiful new piece to your mom’s saree collection by gifting her this jewel-toned maroon Mangalagiri silk saree. Highlighted with silver borders and accented with vibrant Banjara hand embroidery work, this saree is finished with small multicoloured tassels that blend tradition with a touch of artisanal charm.

Price: ₹10605/-

Daily Objects carbon black idyll tote bag (Daily Objects)

5. Daily Objects carbon black idyll tote bag

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For all the working moms, this utopian pick swings from office to last-minute shopping needs. Structured to gratify the needs of compulsive over-packers, the bag is large in size, hence the perfect choice. The tote features six additional pockets and two water bottle sections on the outside, three slip-in pockets on the inside along with one main compartment.

Price: ₹2999/-

TVAH skincare hamper (TVAH)

6. TVAH skincare hamper

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This TVAH skincare hamper features A2 Ghee as a key ingredient in all its products. From night cream to day cream, moisturiser to shower oil, there are several options to choose from for your mom.

Price: ₹9999/-

Akinna Melissa vanity bag (Akinna)

7. Akinna Melissa vanity bag

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Crafted from 100% pure leather in pebbled texture, this vanity bag is something that your mom will adore to a level. Its boxy silhouette and gold-toned accents exude timeless sophistication. Designed to transition effortlessly from day to night, it features a structured top handle, detachable strap, and a signature emerald-green interior with organised compartments.

Price: ₹17500/-

Virgio green patterned co-ord set (Virgio)

8. Virgio green patterned co-ord set

This cotton co-ord set with a regular-fit floral blazer with notch collar, paired with straight-fit printed trousers with front zip closure, is a perfect choice for your mom. You mom can style with classic pump footwear and sunglasses.

Price: ₹3798/-

Nasher Miles Springfield luggage (Nasher Miles)

9. Nasher Miles Springfield luggage

Whether your mom is a frequent traveller or not, having a perfect luggage bag can accommodate all her travel needs. This Mother’s Day, surprise your mom with this lightweight hard-side check-in luggage that features exceptional capacity and durability. Designed to carry up to 25-30 kg of weight, it can comfortably accommodate materials for a two-week trip or longer. Additionally, 8 multi-directional wheels allow your suitcase to glide alongside you effortlessly and a telescopic handle for smooth mobility.

Price: ₹3299/-

Kiro Clean Beauty velvet soufflé soft matte liquid lipstick (Kiro Clean Beauty)

10. Kiro Clean Beauty velvet soufflé soft matte liquid lipstick

With a wide range of shades to choose from, you can find the perfect lip colour for your mom—one that complements her skin tone and works effortlessly for every occasion. This is matte lipstick redefined, rich in pigment, weightless in feel, and indulgent in every swipe.

Price: ₹ 1075/-

HRX small cabin suitcase luggage (HRX)

11. HRX small cabin suitcase luggage

Having a handy cabin luggage saves a lot of time at the airport. This effortless 8-wheel motion bag features a 360° spinner wheel. The bag also delights with a high-strength shell that resists scratches, pressure, and drama, while the ergonomic grip with soft handle ensures easy movement.

Price: ₹1599/-

Pinq Polka bodysuit (Pinq Polka)

12. Pinq Polka bodysuit

If your mom feels uncomfortable styling dresses, maybe because of body image issues, this sculpting bodysuit is going to be her best friend. This bodysuit smooths the core, cinches the waist and thighs. It ensures seamless breathable comfort and is invisible under outfits. Additionally, it is a flexible fit for any neckline.

Price: ₹3499/-

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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