Music festival to bring back baithak-style classical singing
The third edition of 'Swaradhyay' will aim to bring back the culture of 'baithak'-style Hindustani classical music and pay tributes to eminent musicians late Pt. Nikhil Bannerji and late Shri Prashant Thakur.
The event, to be held here at The Pink Lotus Academia on January 17, will witness performances by noted vocalist Ujwal Nagar and Sitarist Adnan Khan. It is organised by Rasa Siddhi, a collective of Sitar artists led by Shri Soumitra Thakur, which aims to reintroduce the historic culture of Baithak singing back to the larger public's eye.
"I am really excited to perform at Rasa Siddhi event especially in these tough times when everybody is restricted in their homes. This is a great initiative by Rasa Siddhi where Baithak style is being promoted because this was the original style in which music was presented during old times," said Delhi-based vocalist Nagar.
According to the organisers, all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing will be followed during the event.
"Music is celebrated and revered for not only being entertaining but highly meditative and this was the sole purpose of forming Rasa Siddhi to connect people and art irrespective of societal divides and backgrounds as well as to promote young upcoming musicians" said Thakur, Founder Rasa Siddhi.
"With the third edition of Swaradhyay, the organization is set to celebrate the musical mastery of gifted performers Shri Ujwal Nagar on the Vocals and Adnan Khan on the Sitar Recital," he added.
The other notable artistes performing in the event include tabla player Saptak Sharma and Yashwant Vaishnav.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
