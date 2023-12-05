National Microwave Oven Day 2023: Microwave oven has changed the way we cook and use our kitchen. From heating water to making a cake, microwave oven is our go-to kitchen appliance these days. It has simplified cooking and making food for us in more ways than one. Conventional ovens use a lot of electricity while microwave ovens can save up to eighty percent of electricity while getting our work done. Most importantly, it saves time, energy and effort as it does half the job for us. Microwave ovens are one of the most influential kitchen appliances and a kitchen is incomplete without it.

National Microwave Oven Day 2023: Date, history and significance

Every year, National Microwave Oven Day is celebrated to create awareness about the things that a microwave oven can perform and explore ways by which we can simplify our kitchen work. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, National Microwave Oven Day is celebrated on December 6. this year, the special day falls on a Wednesday.

History:

In 1945, Percy Spencer – a self-taught engineer, realised that while working with active radar, a candy bar placed inside his pocket was melting. He used the same technique to make popcorn in a microwave. However, that became a funny story to be told later – the popcorn test blew up in his coworker's face. After multiple trials, microwaves came to be used in the households. It got a negative reputation in the early days because of leaks in some of the models – however, soon microwaves became a necessity in the kitchen.

Significance:

In the present day, we cannot think of living a life without a microwave oven. This National Microwave Oven Day, use your microwave oven to make something innovative. With the holiday season approaching, it’s a great time to melt chocolates in the microwave oven and get into the dipping spree.

