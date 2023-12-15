New Year 2024: Top 10 New Year resolutions from around the world

2024 is almost here. And like every year, many of us will welcome the New Year with brand new resolutions. While some will aim for growth, others will resolve to better their professional lives/personal relationships. As people rush to plan their goals for the next year, some resolutions are quite common globally. So, we decided to list the top 10 New Year resolutions from around the world that people keep as they welcome the New Year. Scroll through to check it out.

Top 10 New Year resolutions from around the world

Top 10 New Year 2024 resolutions from around the world(Pexels)

Books are an excellent way to gain knowledge, and they are also great exercise for your brain. It's not that difficult to go through 20 or more books in a year. However, you don't have to set big goals for yourself if you are just starting. Start by aiming to complete one book in a month. And if you enjoy reading, then increase the number.

Weight loss

Losing weight, exercising more, and getting healthy is the top resolution for many people around the world. These goals are something many people aim for. While it's easy enough to start an exercise and diet program, the difficult part is sticking with it. You can always join support groups to motivate yourself or aim for vague goals that don't put immense pressure on you.

Eat healthy

Many people aim to eat healthy while deciding their New Year resolutions. They do the same by introducing nutritional value to their meals, skipping junk food, avoiding fried dishes, and more. It is usually an extension of the previous resolution, where many wish to lose weight by eating healthy and nutritious food.

Quit smoking and drinking alcohol

While making resolutions for the New Year, quitting bad habits is also a common choice, and smoking and drinking alcohol ticks that category. A bit of a bad habit that a lot of people don't know how to kick, smoking endangers our health.

Spend more time with family

It's important to spend some quality time with people who matter the most in our lives. However, as life goes on and we get busy with work and other commitments, it gets difficult to focus on the people whom we care about deeply and who care about us. Therefore, many people resolve to achieve this goal in the New Year.

Improve finances

Managing your finances is a great step towards becoming a responsible adult. Improving your finances is important as it helps you save for a secure future, accomplish things that you like, travel more, and provide for your loved ones.

Learn a new skill

Learning a new skill in the New Year can be a great achievement for you. You can sign up for dance, music or cooking class. Or you can learn a new language or sign up for a class that will help you grow professionally.

Travel more

If this year, you could not travel to your heart's content, then it is time to start planning your itinerary for the upcoming year.



Meet New People

Sometimes, we get stuck in a rut and spend the majority time at home. It leads to you missing out on opportunities to connect with new people. Meeting new people can be beneficial to your mental well-being and help your career. So, don't be afraid to get out and connect with strangers.

Develop Confidence

When you are confident, it is easier to have your opinions heard and matter in important places. Building confidence involves positive self-talk, focusing on your achievements, and seeing failure as an opportunity.

So, what are your New Year's resolutions this year?