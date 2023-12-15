Year Ender 2023: Travel trends that dominated 2023; how people travelled

2023 was an eventful year. As we gear up to say goodbye to it and welcome 2024, many trends dominated this past year. Some were unique travel trends which proved that the travel and tourism industry is constantly evolving. From sustainable travelling options to price-conscious tourism, we have listed a few trends that defined the 2023 travel space. Scroll through to check them out. (Also Read | 2024 Long Weekends: Best places to travel in India on your long weekends in 2024. See detailed itinerary) Travel trends that dominated 2023. (Pexels)

Travel trends that reigned in 2023

Climate conscious travel

Living as one with the nature became a major part of how people chose to travel. (Pexels)

Travellers became conscious of their environmental impact and increasingly found ways to reduce their carbon footprint, keeping their surroundings clean, respecting the local culture, and more. Additionally, people opted for eco-friendly accommodations, supporting local communities, and opted for ethical experiences.

Emerging Destinations

Exploring offbeat destinations is a travel trend that has enamoured tourists for many years, and it also continued in 2023. As a result places like Vietnam, Seychelles, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Laos, Belarus, Colombia, Bulgaria, and Zanzibar, to name a few, became emerging travel destinations. Travellers searched for unique experiences, and emerging destinations offered just that.

Wellness Travel

People indulged in wellness travel during 2023. (Pexels)

Wellness travel has been growing in popularity for several years and continued to rise in 2023. Travellers planned trips that offered them physical and mental well-being. For instance, tourists chose destinations that offered yoga retreats, spa treatments, and healthy eating experiences.

Price-conscious tourism

Instead of luxury travel, tourists invested in price-conscious travel options. Amid this, booking cheap hostels to interact with strangers and building friendships or Airbnb's with big friend groups took the forefront in travel trends. In 2023, people also preferred buying from local vendors, cooking their meals, and visiting non-touristy destinations.

Digital nomad

A new type of traveller dominated 2023 - the digital nomad. (Pexels)

Many offices allowed their workers to work from home in 2023. It allowed many working professionals to become digital nomads by travelling globally (also locally) while working their daily 9 to 5. Additionally, this trend is expected to continue in 2024 as more and more people embrace the remote work lifestyle.