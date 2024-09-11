New York’s 9/11 Memorial & Museum: Remembering victims, honouring survivors

This September 11 marks 23 years of the Twin Towers terrorist attacks in New York that resulted in the death of 2,996 people and injured nearly 6,000. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York pays tribute to the victims and honours the survivors of the attack. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York serves as a tribute to the victims of the attacks.

• A Nine West brand pair of women's black leather heels - worn, discoloured and lightly coated in dust.

• Destroyed ambulance of Fire Department New York. The hood and cab of the ambulance are completely crushed, and its front wheels are removed. The back is covered in scorch marks, a large burn hole is in the side door, and the interior of the vehicle entirely gutted by fire. Other parts of the vehicle are dented and deformed.

A view of the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

• An identification card issued to Mark H Rosen at Sandler O'Neill & Partners the card is damaged with deep scratches, warped, and dusty.

• Red and white plastic flashlight with a ribbed texture and white printed text: W.T.C Fire Safety. Handwritten in black marker on the side of the on/off switch is DKB | G. Mironis.

• A preserved and reinforced portion of the original slurry wall constructed during the building of the World Trade Center in the late 1960s.

• Light blue woman's suit coat with white piping and white buttons covered in a layer of fine dust.

• Gold necklace belonging to Edna Cintron with intricate detailing and small blue gems. Edna, 46, also worked full time as an administrative assistant at Marsh & McLennan. On September 11, she was at her office on the 97th floor of the North Tower.

• Monogrammed teacup and saucer set belonging to Patrice Paz, 51. On September 11, she was at work at Aon Corporation on the South Tower’s 92nd floor.

Art Case from Tribute Walk (Jin Lee)

Inside New York’s September 11 Memorial & Museum, agony creeps into the heart much before one can notice the bruised and dusty identification card of Mark H Rosen. The red fire truck that once trilled its presence menacingly now sits forlorn. The red flashlight no longer lights up, it is dark and helpless. It is painful to walk through the Permanent Collection of the 9/11 Museum that keeps alive the devastation and deaths during the New York’s February 26, 1993 and September 11, 2001 terrorist events that shook the world. Torn jackets. Battered helmets. Phones with broken screens. Warped purses. First aid kits noticeably scuffed, bent out of shape. A slurry wall. An elevator’s rusted motor. Each object telling a horrifying tale of hatred, malevolence, and death on that ominous day 23 years ago.

Impact Steel M27 (Jin Lee)

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum stand where the World Trade Centre once reigned, and to date, the Museum has acquired more than 74,000 artefacts including photographs, videos, audios, first-person narrative that document the fate of victims, survivors, and responders Two one-acre pools with the largest man-made waterfalls in the United States comprise the footprints of the Twin Towers and the waterfalls are intended to mute the sounds of the city. More than 400 swamp white oak trees fill the Memorial plaza.

Names of victims

The names of victims are inscribed on 152 bronze para-pets on the memorial pools. Along the North pool are the names of those that died in that tower, the crew and passengers of American Airlines Flight 11, and those that died from the 1993 bombing. The South pool includes the names of those from the south tower, first responders, the crews and passengers of United Flight 175, United Flight 93 and American Airlines Flight 77, as well as victims in the Pentagon.

Pavilion View North Pool (Amy Dreher)

The name arrangement is based on a system of ‘meaningful adjacencies‛ that reflect where the victims were on 9/11 and relationships they shared with others who were lost that day. It has relatives, friends, co-workers and people who had just met but shared their last moments together to be listed side by side on the Memorial. Cut by waterjet through the bronze, the names themselves are voids in daylight and are backlit at night.

Reflection Room

There is also a a private Reflection Room in the Remains Repository at the World Trade Center Memorial for victims' families. Family members can schedule an appointment for a private session in the Reflection Room.

Survivors’ Stairs(Jin Lee)

Survivor Tree

A Callery pear tree became known as the ‘Survivor Tree’ after it was discovered at Ground Zero in October 2001. Its roots were mangled and burnt, its branches broken. The tree was rescued and tended by the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation. In 2010, the Survivor Tree was re- turned to the Memorial.

9/11 Memorial Glade

The Memorial Glade honours those who are sick or have died from exposure to toxins in the aftermath of 9/11.

Yamasaki Model (Jin Lee)

Fact file:

Address: 180 Greenwich Street, New York

Timing: 9/11 Memorial: Daily, 8 am-8 pm; 9/11 Museum Wednesday-Monday & select Tuesdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m (last entry at 5.30 pm)

Tickets: Museum Admission ($21-$33), Museum Admission & Tour (421-$53), Memorial + Museum Tour ($84); Family Pass ($118 includes two adult tickets and three child/young adult tickets (ages 7 to 17); Free Admission Mondays on (5:30 pm-7pm).

Free Admission Monday tickets will be available on the website each Monday beginning at 7 a.m. Eastern Time and are first come, first serve. For groups of 20 or more, email groups@911memorial.org.