No-holds bard: Poems about trauma by women from across South Asia

“…There once lived a woman, / The 19th-century Mughal watercolour that inspired Tishani Doshi’s poem, Tiger Woman. (Wikimedia)

Khona, whose incandescent words outlived /

her deafening silence and outshone /

those earthly stars, the powers that rule the world. /

For her severed tongue bled and bled, and the blood spread, /

Sweeping others into the flood… becoming /

a rising tide of women, speaking, speaking, speaking out, /

in many tongues.”

That’s from Radha Chakaravarthy’s poem, Severed Tongue (2023), which draws on the tale of Khona, a 6th-century poet and scholar of astronomy in Bengal.

Her prophecies were so accurate, they inspired jealousy in her father-in-law, Varahamihira, an astrologer in the court of Chandragupta II. Varahamihira ordered her tongue to be severed, to silence her.

Her story lives on, in poems, songs and folktales. “The same cannot be said of Varahamihira,” says Lopamudra Basu, a professor of English at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Basu is co-editor, with New Mexico-based scholar and poet Feroza Jussawala, of Sing, Slivered Tongue, an anthology of South Asian women’s poetry. Among the poems featured is Chakaravarthy’s Severed Tongue.

The volume contains 67 other poems, by as many women, aged 30 to 70, from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Nepal, Bangladesh, and from the South Asian diaspora in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and Sweden. Notable among these are Tishani Doshi from India, Shelly Naz from Bangladesh and Anuja Ghimire from Nepal, the writers ranging in age from 30 to 70.

The collection was two years in the making, Basu says, and she knew from the start who she would reach out to for help co-editing it. She had wanted to work with Jussawala ever since she reviewed her first book of poems, Chiffon Saris (2004), she adds.

Trauma was chosen as the theme of Sing, Slivered Tongue, since it encompasses experiences typically relegated to silence. And yet trauma has, through history, been a persistent element of the female experience, Basu adds.

Take the severed tongue itself. The image appears over and over, across cultures and through centuries, in tales told about women. In Greek mythology, the Athenian princess Philomel was raped by her brother-in-law, who then cut her tongue out to hide his crime. In 2020, during the assault and gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, her tongue was gashed. She would die two weeks later from her injuries.