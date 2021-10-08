Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Odisha tries to revive 'Jhoti' folk art
art culture

Odisha tries to revive 'Jhoti' folk art

Also known as 'Alpona', 'Jhoti' is folk art and traditional practice of making murals or Rangoli at the doorstep of the house premises during social gatherings and religious festivals.
Odisha tries to revive 'Jhoti' folk art(Twitter/sudarsansand)
Odisha tries to revive 'Jhoti' folk art(Twitter/sudarsansand)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Koraput (odisha) [india]

In a move to revive 'Jhoti', a folk art, and to encourage women, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with the Koraput district administration, organized competition at a village here on Thursday.

Also known as 'Alpona', 'Jhoti' is folk art and traditional practice of making murals or Rangoli at the doorstep of the house premises during social gatherings and religious festivals.

The event was attended by the world-famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik and saw a large number of participation of women.

"In today's world of science, creating a spiritual environment is almost extinct. Therefore, the state government has re-awakened the issue and created a healthy environment for women, Not only that but also they can also showcase their hidden creativity," said Sudarshan Pattnaik, President Odisha Lalit Kala Academy.

"It is remarkable that the old tradition is being revived through this competition. The women who have participated here are extremely talented as they can make such beautiful Jhotis. I am really grateful to the organizers as they have made an effort to revive this art," said a participant. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
folk art rangoli
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out